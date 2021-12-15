"It's bad for them": fanfan asks why morbidly obese people aren't treated the same as smokers

Twitch streamer fanfan is on the receiving end of some major backlash after her recent comments about morbidly obese people.

Stating that people who are morbidly obese should be treated the same as smokers, she made an alleged joke saying that people with such conditions should be kept in a "roped-off area."

fanfan compares obesity-causing mental illness to being "raised" racist

During a recent Just Chatting stream from fanfan, she went on a rant about how morbidly obese people are treated compared to people with addictions.

In the clip posted on Livestream Fail, fanfan was heard saying the following:

"People even have dedicated areas for f***ing smoking, you can't smoke on planes. You go to a restaurant, or you go to a hotel and then they have a little roped-off area for a 'smoking area,' like a 'dedicated smoking area' in airports right, it's like roped off. Why don't they f***ing have that for obese people?"

She continued,

"I know they don't have that for, like, heroin users, but like, why do we not shame people who are morbidly obese? Like, it's bad for them."

Prior to the clip, she had already begun speaking about the subject, saying,

"People shame others for stuff like smoking, stuff like alcohol, stuff like heroin and meth and stuff, which are all addictions. You don't walk past a person shooting up heroin on the side of the street, sitting down with his f***ing blankets and go, 'Wow, this guy is so brave, he's living his best life. I hope he's happy.'"

"You don't think that and you don't say that, you go 'What the f*** is that guy doing? He's ruining he's life and he's not going to be able to have children or take care of them. 'Look at him not folding to social norms,' like what the f***?

Following these lines, fanfan continued with her line about roping morbidly-obese people off, which she has since claimed was a joke.

After users from Livestream Fail commented on the clip, many in fanfan's stream brought it to her attention. She received several comments on her take, and she attempted to address it in one go:

"Here's what happened. I was trying to explain the fact that morbidly obese people should not be glorified because it can cause health issues, while also understanding that there are f***ing people with medical problems that make them obese okay."

"You should not be walking past a morbidly obese person and think, 'Wow, this person is so brave."

At one point, someone in fanfan's chat commented the following:

"you do know that some people literally have an illness yes?"

This is a reference to how obesity has been linked to "mood and anxiety disorders," including depression and anxiety. fanfan exploded back, saying,

"You also do know that some people may have an illness caused anxiety and smoking helps them calm down, right? Maybe some people have anxiety and taking crazy drugs helps them calm down. It's the same sh**."

After moving on from that take, she circled back and added on to her original thought, comparing being raised racist to being obese as a result of mental illness.

"I feel like that argument saying, 'Oh, you know some people actually have medical issues that makes them obese?' That's the same thing as saying, 'Oh, that person is racist? Oh, you know that some people are actually raised with the knowledge that they should be racist so that's not their fault?'"

fanfan's comments have been slammed by the Livestream Fail subreddit.

Most have disagreed with her take, stating that shaming has proven not to work and acceptance and healthy lifestyle promotion is the way to go.

Since making the comments, fanfan has stated multiple times that she is 100% sure of her take, blasting Livestream Fail for clipping her "out of context."

