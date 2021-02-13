Billie Kay opens up on anxiety over her character, splitting from Peyton Royce

Billie Kay has opened up on the anxieties she experienced once she moved to the SmackDown roster.
In a recent interview with BT Sport, the former IIconics member explained how she was anxious about being separated from her long-time tag team partner Peyton Royce and her place within WWE as a whole.
Here's what Billie Kay had to say:
"It was scary, I won’t lie. I had anxiety about it, I was just unsure."
"To be honest? It was myself. I had never been on my own. I had always had Peyton with me. NXT, when we debuted on SmackDown, when we were on RAW as champions. I’ve never not had her with me. So I was just unsure of who I was. Like, what I was going to be able to bring to the Women’s division as a Superstar. I was just unsure about everything. But it was just all about myself. So it was really like a crucial time for me to figure out who I was and who I wanted to be."
Billie Kay says she is being herself with her new character
Billie Kay also emphasized how happy she is in her new role on SmackDown, saying her persona on screen is "who I really am in my heart."
"But I’ve really kind of embraced A: Who I really am as a performer, and I’ve just decided to show everyone and really kind of embrace that part of me. And then B: To also take that time to evolve. Not just as a Superstar, but as a human being."
"What I'm doing now on SmackDown is like who I am in my heart. I'm just going out there and being myself. And that's so rewarding to see, because I'm just having so much fun. If I can make one person laugh, that brings me so much joy. I love to make people laugh, I just love to entertain. It's been a great opportunity to do that week after week on SmackDown."