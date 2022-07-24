Twitch streamer JoeyKaotyk confronts racist person while in France

While Twitch streamer Joey “JoeyKaotyk” and FanFan were ‌streaming in Paris, the former was briefly confronted by a racist stranger. The person mumbled a racist epithet at the streamer before walking away.

Not willing to let it go, the Twitch streamer walked down the street, shouting at the stranger in hopes of a confrontation. As the latter scurried away, JoeyKaotyk condemned their behavior and delivered a lesson on tackling racism.

Twitch streamer JoeyKaotyk runs off racist while in France

While talking about the Arc de Triomphe, one of France’s great artistic creations and landmarks, a person walked past JoeyKaotyk and mumbled a racist remark under their breath. The person subsequently scurried away and avoided any confrontation with the streamer who yelled:

“What’d you say? Nah, don’t go away! What’d you say? Why you walkin’ away?”

The Twitch streamer continued to hurry towards the racist stranger. The latter wouldn't acknowledge JoeyKaotyk in any form, as he continued to shout at him in the open streets of Paris, France:

“Ching Chong what? Ching Chong what? Aw, you scared huh? That’s what I thought! Next time you say that to an Asian guy, make sure you f**kin’ remember this moment, bro!”

The person moved to walk across the street, doing whatever they could to avoid the situation. JoeyKaotyk refused to let it go, and shouted:

“That’s right, you make people look bad in France! Dumb f**k! See? Cowards, bro! Cowards, bro! That’s a coward right there! See, people like that make people in France look bad! F**kin coward!”

Before returning to Fanfan, he addressed the live chat, who were praising JoeyKaotyk and calling him a "Gigachad" for how he handled the situation:

“Chat! This is how you f**kin’ handle that situation! I’m sick and tired of that s**t!”

Fanfan was confused, thinking JoeyKaotyk left her behind, and didn’t hear him shouting at the stranger. Upon asking, the latter informed her about a racist stranger yelling "Ching Chong" at them. The two subsequently chuckled and went about their day.

It didn’t ruin their trip, as they would continue to stream for several hours, with some French viewers in the chat apologizing for the stranger’s behavior. JoeyKaotyk reassured them that it wasn't necessary, stating that such people are everywhere.

Reddit mocked the cowardly racist in France

Reddit took the stranger to task for not only being a racist, but a coward (Image via LivestreamFails/Reddit)

The LivestreamFails subReddit did not take kindly to the racist person on JoeyKaotyk's stream, calling it an incredibly beta move.

Others would choose to mock them, labeling the person the “least cowardly racist.” Many in the forum didn’t care for how the person treated others.

Some would also bring up Andrew Tate, claiming that the person's racist antics can be attributed to the notorious streamer's rise to prominence.

The worst thing someone could call a racist, according to Reddit, is a coward (Image via Reddit)

Many Redditors mocked the racist person, deciding that “coward” was the most powerful term to address them with. The reason for racism was also discussed, with one user betting that the stranger was furious to be called out.

According to Reddit, JoeyKaotic's a real Gigachad (Image via Reddit)

A user on Reddit would label the Twitch streamer a "Gigachad," with another applauding the usage of the word.

This sort of behavior isn’t new to JoeyKaotyk, but it’s something he’s rightfully refused to tolerate. His chat and Reddit thread praised his conduct, as he stood up to the stranger.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far