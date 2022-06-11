IRL Streamer JOEYKAOTYK invades Korean rapper DBO's video

IRL Twitch streamer JOEYKAOTYK invaded a video being shot on the streets of Seoul, South Korea, by Korean rapper DBO. The breakdancing streamer showed off his skills in front of the rapper and his crew.

fanfan joined Joey on his South Korea trip, holding the camera for his stream while he was breakdancing for the video clip. She hyped him up as he was dancing.

"Let's go, Joey!"

JOEYKAOTYK makes his presence known in Korean rapper DBO's video clip

The Taiwanese IRL streamer and breakdancer is currently on a trip in South Korea with Fiona "fanfan." He frequently travels to different places across the world, sometimes showcasing his professional breakdancing skills on stream.

He got the opportunity to show his skills once again while walking the streets of Seoul, the Capital city of South Korea. Joey and fanfan came across the shooting of a video clip for Korean rapper DBO.

The K-Rap star, who was recently featured in the collaborative track Crazy Rich Asians, appeared to be involved in a shoot for a new music video. He had numerous people standing with him on the street, jumping around and dancing in front of the camera.

JOEYKAOTYK approached the group, asking them if they needed a breakdancer for the video.

"You need a B-Boy?"

The NRG streamer didn't get involved in the first video shoot but was hyping up the group from behind the camera. He was recognized by Ted Park, one of the rappers in the music video. They chatted about business and mutual friends they had before Park asked him to be in the music video.

Park also introduced him to DBO, who also asked him to take part in the music video.

He stood in the back of the crowd, jumping up and down and shouting, with mostly his hair visible. He had fanfan hold the camera for him, capturing the moment. As the shoot continued, they had each of the rappers and dancers get their moment at the front.

JOEYKAOTYK finally got his turn, and he started breakdancing, much to the excitement of the other dancers and onlookers. fanfan hyped him up from behind the camera, saying his dancing was far better than the dancers the rapper and his team had brought in for the video.

"Joey, you're so much better than them."

Another one of the rappers approached him to shake his hand after the performance.

"You were going crazy, bro."

JOEYKAOTYK is going to be in Seoul for the rest of June, so there will be many more potential breakdancing moments in South Korea in the coming weeks. Fans can also likely look forward to seeing him appear in DBO and Ted Park's latest music video, which is still in production with no set release date.

