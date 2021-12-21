Twitch streamer JOEYKAOTYK eats 12 pig brains in 1 minute

Twitch streamer Joey "JOEYKAOTYK" Kaotyk showed off his talent at slurping food when he recently shoved 12 pig brains in under a minute.

The streamer recently tried some of the delicacy in Taiwan, and fans were pretty stunned when the NRG content creator revealed his plans to eat a whole plate of pig brains by himself.

NRG JOEYKAOTYK eats a whopping 12 pig brains in under a minute during a recent Twitch stream

In a recent IRL stream, the popular content creator from Taipei, Taiwan gave fans a glimpse of a fun-filled day with a lot of activities. This included him dyeing his hair with his friends.

After spending many hours at the salon chair, he and his friends decided to refill at a restaurant by grabbing something to eat. Here, JOEYKAOTYK chose to challenge himself by eating 12 pig brains as quickly as possible.

"This is me attempting to eat 12 pig brain."

With his friends by his side, JOEYKAOTYK began his challenge as he tried to fit in as many pig brains as he could. This eventually caused one of his friends to record his crazy attempt with her phone.

After a strong start, JOEYKAOTYK found himself in a bit of a fix as he struggled to munch the brains down quickly. This led to him losing some valuable seconds. However, just like Joey Chestnut during Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, JOEYKAOTYK used a drink to flush the food down his throat.

This strategy worked wonders for him as he was now able to go through the pig brains without having to bite them for a long time. With his Twitch chat absolutely dumbfounded about his eating skills, JOEYKAOTYK eventually went through all 12 pig brains on his plate with just his drink to gulp them down in under 60 seconds.

Following this massive success, his friends and the Twitch chat applauded his valiant efforts at eating those pig brains. It seems fans might want to see him try eating something else quickly, which might prove that he has the mettle to be part of any competitive eating contest.

Edited by R. Elahi