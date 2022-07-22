"I'll take your b**ch on your stream": Andrew Tate hits on Clix's underage girlfriend during debate stream

Clix recently held a livestream co-starring NRG’s Bucke and controversial online personality Andrew Tate to discuss several topics and issues.

During the stream, they talked about a girl Clix was into, and instead of being the Fortnite pro’s wingman, Tate suggested that once the girl was 18, he knew a real man, implying that it would be him that would fly out and hook up with her. An agitated Clix began calling Tate "weird" for his views, to which the British-American kickboxer replied:

“I’ll take your b**tch on your stream! You messed it up, my G!”

Andrew Tate goes from being Clix’s wingman to hitting on his 16-year-old girlfriend

(Clip begins at 2:05:53)

Andrew Tate would spend time in the debate stream after other guests had left, trying to be the wingman for Clix and the girl that had joined him on stream. He talked the Fortnite pro up, how he’s amazing and has true intentions to be with her and not mess around.

Clix @Clix Clix x Tate , Tomorrow 4pm EST. Clix x Tate , Tomorrow 4pm EST. https://t.co/CahT12gaHN

Tate would call Clix "scared" and say that the girl needed to be nice to him because he was nervous. Tate urged the girl to kiss Clix, saying it would blow his mind and be the best day of his life.

Tate would then tell the girl, after Clix didn’t do what he said, that he’d find her a "real man" if Clix messed up again. He would then suggest he "knew a guy" for her once she turned 18.

“You know, like, once you’re 18, if you wanna get yourself a real man, I know a guy.”

The girl in Clix’s stream questioned Tate and asked who the guy was that he knew. The kickboxer would backpedal and refuse to give a straight answer to her question.

“It’s a long story. I can’t tell you exactly because... because there’s bad things about him.”

A visibly upset Clix then took the headphones and berated Andrew Tate for talking about picking up his girl, who was 16 or 17.

“Yo, there’s no f**king way you just said that. Nah, nah, I actually overheard that. The fact that you f**kin’ said that s**t is f**king crazy. That’s f**ked up.”

Clix briefly complimented his guest before criticizing him, saying it was strange of Andrew Tate to say he would wait for her to turn 18 before scooping her up. The 17-year-old esports streamer then hit out at Tate and said that a 35-year-old man waiting on someone to turn 18 is weird.

“You’d deada** been a W f**kin wingman, and the fact that you come in and say that s**t is actually f**ked up. If you wanna go f**k an 18-year-old, that’s weird. You said that when she turned 18, you’d fly her out to f**kin Romania and f**k her, and that is weird!”

Tate would interrupt Clix’s rant, making no bones about how he felt about the situation.

“I’ll take your b**ch on your stream! You messed it up, my G!”

Clix responded, not willing to back down from Tate:

“You can have my f**kin sloppy seconds, motherf**ker! There’s no way you’re talking s**t right now.”

In between the screaming match, Tate would then add that he wouldn’t mess it up like Clix and that there was no way that Andrew Tate would beat Clix up since the girl would want him and not Tate.

Ultimately, Clix would kiss his guest, though Bucke and Tate both claimed it was weak. The stream would end shortly after, with Andrew Tate leaving. Bucke and Clix would then have a shouting match and an off-camera scuffle, with the stream ending abruptly.

Reddit was not impressed with Tate, mocking the older man for his statement

As it turns out, the LivestreamFails subreddit was not especially impressed by Andrew Tate’s claim of saying he would wait for the teenage girl to be of legal age to be with her. Some would compare Andrew Tate to people like Destiny and Keemstar.

One Redditor would sum up the situation as incredibly cringeworthy, saying it was weird how this was all about the girl’s approval. They would point out that Clix wasn’t upset that Andrew Tate was hitting on a 16-year-old girl, only that he was supposed to be Clix’s wingman and tried to "steal his girl."

There were many that found Tate's antics to be gross and uncalled for (Image via LivestreamFails/Reddit)

Some hoped that this would be what would get Andrew Tate banned on Twitch, with a response saying that the former kickboxer is only popular on Twitch because so many streamers create drama with him, which only adds to their engagement and popularity.

Many were disgusted by someone hitting on an underage girl and then trying to intimidate a young person like Clix as well, finding the whole thing incredibly sad. There were others on Reddit who thought all three of them were pretty sad in this situation.

Users found the notion of Tate trying to date teenage girls to be creepy by several on LivestreamFails, with some mentioning the streamer's on-stream spat with xQc, calling Tate "creepy."

The kickboxer's antics were not appreciated, and one user brought up a previous creepy moment (Image via Reddit)

It was a conversation and moment that did not go down well with many, and while Andrew Tate continues to have his fans and following, the internet found his behavior repulsive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far