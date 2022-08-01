Watch: JOEYKAOTYK witnesses insane finishing move at Found Nation breakdancing tournament

IRL Twitch streamer JOEYKAOTYK witnessed a fellow breakdancer pull off an incredible closing move during the final round of a tournament on July 30. The event in question was FN JAM 2022, hosted by breakdancing crew Found Nation in Tokyo, Japan; Found Nation is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

While Joey entered as a contestant in the event's 1v1 breakdancing tournament, he also had a front-row seat to the other competitions, including the crew battles, where full teams would compete against each other. During one of these battles, a crew pulled off one of the craziest finishing moves anyone in the venue had ever seen. The acrobatic feat had Joey, the crowd, and the livestream viewers in awe. Joey, astonished by the move, remarked:

"What the f***? Oh my god!"

JOEYKAOTYK on his own performance as well as Body Carnival's

JOEYKAOTYK is a member of the Gorilla Warfare Crew but only attended to compete in the tournament's 1v1 breakdancing segment. He discussed his performance in the 1v1 tournament, saying that he had been confident in his breakdancing performance and was disappointed that he couldn't make it past the first round:

"I battled today. I feel like I got robbed but whatever."

During the final round of a crew battle, one team pulled off a finishing move that shocked the audience, with one breakdancer performing multiple backflips into his crew members' arms. His team threw him up into the air, repeatedly catching him as he performed some aerial dance moves. His crew then hoisted him up, and he performed a backflip and strung it to a few other movies.

JOEYKAOTYK believed it was a toss-up, with Body Carnival performing consistently throughout the match while the opposition pulled off a crazy-enough finishing move to almost overshadow them. Seemingly favoring Body carnival, he said:

"Body Carnival was so consistent throughout the entire battle, responding right, with f****** routine right. So, it'll just be up to the judges."

Unfortunately, the crew that pulled off the stunning final-round move lost the battle to the other crew, Body Carnival. It was a very close decision, as a single vote from the judges separated the two crews.

While the losing crew from Japan may be disappointed they didn't get the victory, they can hang their hats on that insane move they pulled off in the final round.

The IRL travel streamer and breakdancer often combines his two passions: traveling the world and getting into the breakdancing scene in different countries. That's the reason the Taiwanese native traveled to Tokyo, Japan, to livestream and compete in FN JAM 2022.

