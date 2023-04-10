Streamer claims Twitch banned their account for being "under the age of 13," moves to broadcasting on Kick

Astra (@astra_fem762), a Twitch streamer, recently took to Twitter to share that they were suspended from Twitch for allegedly being 13 years of age. However, Astra clarified that they're actually 22 years old. The recent mishap in Twitch has left the streamer feeling confused and frustrated.

As a result, they announced that they would be shifting to Kick (the Stake-backed platform) until the issue's resolved. Astra expressed their frustration on Twitter, describing Twitch's actions as making no sense. They wrote:

"ok so update time! twitch just banned me (a 22 year old) for using the platform while under the age of 13. which makes so much sense that you could afford at least one vending machine coke. either way until this situation gets solved I will be streaming on kick."

Twitch erroneously bans streamer for being "13"

Twitch's stringent policy is quite clear when it comes to streaming under the age of 13. The platform strictly prohibits anyone under the age of 13 from creating an account or livestreaming on the platform. On this occasion, however, the platform failed to accurately identify Astra, who had submitted valid age proof.

Unfortunately, Twitch's ban policy is not a new phenomenon. Streamers occasionally get banned without receiving a clear and constructive explanation for the ban and it seems like Astra is the latest victim of this pattern. While Kick does have an elaborate set of community guidelines and terms of service, in comparison to other platforms, Kick is generally more lenient when it comes to banning users.

Streaming community reacts

At the time of writing this article, Astra had already made the move to Kick, where they'd already managed to attract a handful of followers. In response to this ordeal, the r/LivestreamFail community shared their reactions. One user even shared their own experience, revealing that it could take months for matters of this nature to be resolved by Twitch:

Redditor speaks about having a similar issue (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

While some users expressed their support for Kick and its ability to offer healthy competition in the streaming market, others sarcastically referred to the platform's perceived lack of moderation:

Users debate about the two platforms (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

A few Redditors suggested that Astra create a new email address to register on Twitch with:

Streamer is suggested to create a new email id (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

EarlyGame @earlygamegg Kick’s first of six major signings got announced: Chess GM Hikaru Nakamura.



Kick might actually be trying to give twitch a run for their money🤔 Kick’s first of six major signings got announced: Chess GM Hikaru Nakamura.Kick might actually be trying to give twitch a run for their money🤔 https://t.co/R53nQO3GMq

Kick has already managed to sign some of the biggest names in the streaming industry to their roster, including Adin Ross and Corinna Kopf. Interestingly, the platform recently announced the signing of GMHikaru, a popular chess streamer and content creator.

