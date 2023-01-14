How did Adin Ross become a top-ranking Twitch streamer? Exploring the content creator's online career

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Adin Ross has blown up in the past couple of years to become among the most well-known names within the streaming community. Although it may appear to have been overnight, his remarkable rise to fame is due to various key ingredients that have worked for him over the years.

For those unfamiliar with Adin, he is most renowned for collaborating with some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, NLE Choppa, and Blueface. Additionally, he has had run-ins with LeBron James, of all people.

His growth has been nothing short of extraordinary, from having tens of thousands of followers in early 2021 to 7.2 million at the time of writing. This article will explore the fascinating streaming career of Adin Ross.

Adin Ross and his incredible rise to online stardom

Adin Ross began his streaming journey relatively early in his career. In his school days, Adin would stream NBA 2K games on his Twitch streams. One of the facets that stood out was his hyperactive approach to streaming, which included constant raging and over-the-top reactions.

Among the first significant ideas, Adin would engage in featured wagers and challenges with other streamers. He eventually became associated with various online NBA groups, such as Always Excelling (AE). During his time with the group, he established an intimate friendship with Bronny, the eldest son of LeBron. The latter even interacted with Adin at one point during his live stream.

Eventually, Adin Ross moved from being a core NBA 2K content creator to more eclectic and laid-back content such as e-dates which featured Instagram models and other up-and-coming creators.

However, he did not wholly sever himself from gaming altogether. In early 2021, he decided to dabble in GTA V RP. Similar to the trajectory during his NBA 2K days, Adin found himself in a GTA group that included Tee Grizzley, a reasonably famous rapper.

At this point, Adin had already amassed a few hundred thousand followers. Further star-studded collaborations, such as playing GTA with the likes of Travis Scott and streaming with Polo G and Corinna Kopf, continued coming.

Adin was also involved in a controversy with rapper Julio Foolio after inadvertently singing a diss track targeted at the latter's dead brother. The drama became a publicized event that propelled Adin's channel from 1 million to 3 million followers in a few weeks.

Adin has also drawn a lot of heat for his active gambling promotion on Twitch, which is now banned. He has also found himself under the cosh after promoting a cryptocurrency discovered to be a scam.

2022 was another year filled with further collaboration and drama. Among the most significant names featured in his streams was the controversial online star Andrew Tate. The duo began a student-mentor relationship with time.

Andrew Tate is under investigation for his alleged involvement in human trafficking, fraud, and sexual assault. Adin, however, maintains a 'proven until guilty' stance on the matter.

Adin has been subject to multiple swatting incidents. In 2022 alone, he has been swatted three times, more than any other prominent streamer.

Despite being involved in a slew of controversies and drama, Adin Ross's Twitch channel doesn't appear to have any signs of slowing down. If he maintains the current growth rate on Twitch, he could quickly become among the top 10 most followed streamers in 2023.

