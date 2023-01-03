How much money did Twitch streamer Adin Ross approximately make in 2022?

Adin Ross is easily among the most well-known and discussed social media personalities of our time. At the tender age of 22, Adin has already accomplished a lot; from interacting with Lil Yachty, Drake, and LeBron James Jr. to appearing in Bella Poarch's music video, the Twitch streamer and YouTuber is at the height of his game.

With such staggering popularity comes a slew of sponsorship deals and subsequent ad revenue. Adin Ross has an astronomical net worth of between $10 and $24 million despite being in his early twenties. This article will look to explore Adin Ross' annual income for 2022.

What were Adin Ross' numbers in 2022?

Although pointing a figure at a definite number is a bit challenging, Adin Ross has an annual income of approximately $5 million. However, that figure could be further North, taking into account the different avenues of income that the streamer has at his disposal.

The 22-year-old has a lucrative partnership with Twitch, which allows him to enjoy several perks, such as ads, subscriptions, bits, and sponsorship deals. Along with various sources, he has also managed to establish himself on YouTube and Instagram.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: https://t.co/3Lj9pb2aBl

The infamous October 2021 leak revealed Adin's Twitch income from August 2020 to September 2021 to the public. According to the reports, he got paid over $1.8 million in that period. However, considering that the streamer has developed into an even bigger name, those numbers may be even higher now.

Adin's YouTube income

Adin's YouTube channel cumulatively receives between 20 and 30 million views. Each month, the base pay is expected to range between $20,000 and $30,000. He will make more money as his popularity grows.

Nevertheless, Twitch is his primary source of revenue. Adin's earnings vary since he lost one of his primary deals due to Twitch's new policy, which prohibits creators from streaming gambling on unlicensed sites. Stake.com was among his go-to sites, but that door appears to be shut now.

Adin Ross' houses in 2022

The streamer has a few opulent properties, with a couple of residences to his name: one house in Los Angeles and one in his hometown of Miami. His LA mansion is located in the Hollywood Hills, which means the price tag will be anything but low.

This Hollywood Hills house is reportedly around 12K sq. ft. and has multiple amenities such as a gym, pool, and even a home theater. The estimated worth of this Los Angeles mansion is reported to be around $7.2 million.

What is Adin Ross' car collection?

Due to raking in millions of dollars each year, Adin has an exquisite car collection to his name as well.

Among his most expensive cars include an Audi RS Q8 ($200K), a Range Rover Sport ($69K), a Volvo XC90 ($60K), an Alfa Romeo Giulia ($50K) and a Jaguar XE ($39K).

With over 7 million followers on Twitch, coupled with another 3.2 million on YouTube, Adin's popularity has shown no signs of stopping. With his stock growing upwards, his value should advance even further in 2023.

