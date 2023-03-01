"DMCA laws do exist" - Trainwreckstv responds to popular streamers like Adin Ross re-broadcasting the Super Bowl on Kick

On March 1, 2023, Kick sensation Adin Ross got together with Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky. During their conversation, the latter inquired about the controversy surrounding popular streamers on the platform re-broadcasting the Super Bowl.

According to Adin Ross, he contacted someone and claimed to have obtained permission to broadcast the annual sporting event. Meanwhile, Trainwreckstv stated that watching copyrighted content will "not be tolerated," and that DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) laws exist on Kick:

"Yeah, the watching of anything will not be tolerated. DMCA laws do exist and there will be enforced. So, have that common sense. If it ever happens, then it clearly was... because there was a special circumstance in that scenario. Beyond that, that's as much as I can give you."

Trainwreckstv claims streamers such as Adin Ross and himself re-broadcasting the Super Bowl was "definitely not" a "marketing ploy"

Adin Ross was about an hour into his March 1 livestream when Jake Lucky asked him about the recent Super Bowl controversy. For context, the Florida native made headlines when he streamed the Super Bowl LVII on his Kick channel. Jake Lucky inquired:

"With that being said, again, obviously, everything I say from here now, you guys could say, 'No comment,' whatever. The streaming the Super Bowl stuff was pretty fricking wild. Huh? Are you guys allowed to talk on?"

Adin Ross responded by saying that he spoke with someone who allegedly granted him permission to re-broadcast the NFL event. The 22-year-old content creator then asked Trainwreckstv to elaborate on the situation, to which Tyler replied that DMCA laws "do exist" on Kick.

Timestamp: 01:33:25

Jake Lucky continued the conversation by asking the Iranian-American personality if re-streaming the Super Bowl was a "big marketing ploy." In response, Trainwreckstv stated:

"Definitely not. I believe that my marketing ploys go way, way deeper than something as that."

Fans react to Trainwreckstv's response on streamers re-broadcasting the Super Bowl on Kick

The content creator's clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where one community member speculated that the gambling streamer would have gotten a "lot of heat" for the debacle behind the scenes:

According to Redditor u/TheLuddy, Trainwreckstv appeared "shook" after hearing the question:

Another Reddit user, u/arthwyr, claimed that the NFL wouldn't ignore such a serious situation:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Interestingly, prominent lawyer Tom "AttorneyTom" weighed in on the matter and stated that Adin Ross and other content creators who re-streamed the Super Bowl event could potentially be "sued for millions." Readers who want to know more about this controversy can do so by clicking here.

