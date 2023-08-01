"This doesn’t represent my character": Fousey addresses saying the n-word on stream, apologizes for "accident"

Popular YouTuber Yousef "Fousey," who is known for his vlogging and satirical content, recently got himself into hot waters after saying a racial slur on a livestream. Yousef was streaming on Twitch yesterday as part of his subathon and singing along to Love Yourz by J. Cole when he claims he "accidentally" dropped the n-word in front of a live audience.

The streamer immediately apologized to his viewers, saying that he did not mean for it to happen and was merely singing along with a hip-hop song. He also made a tweet addressing the racial slur often used to denigrate African-American people and appealed to the public not to "take it out of context."

Fousey also mentioned that his behavior was not indicative of his character, adding he had only recently talked against using that word. Noting how ashamed he felt, the post reads:

"Before you see the clip on social media and take it out of context, please find the full clip. I could not be more ashamed or upset with myself. I am deeply sorry. This doesn’t represent my character. I literally tweeted 2 weeks ago AGAINST the usage of the word."

fousey @fousey Tonight on stream of day 31 on my Subathon I was rapping along to @JColeNC love yourz and accidentally dropped the “N” word. Before you see the clip on social media and take it out of context, please find the full clip. I could not be more ashamed or upset with myself. I am… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The YouTuber also promised to "do better" in the future, with many fans defending him. Obviously, there were some who thought the apology was not enough.

"You just don't want to be canceled": Twitter reacts to Fousey apologizing for dropping the n-word on a recent Twitch stream

The usage of racial slurs on Twitch is a major violation of the terms and service of the streaming platform, with the issue escalating last year after big streamers such as HasanAbi were banned after using the c-word. Fousey, who is currently doing an IRL subathon, does seem to have avoided the ban till now.

The streamer seemed quite upset with himself after he said the n-word on stream and immediately started cursing himself, and announced that he had been listening to raps almost every day on the subathon without using a racial slur:

"F*ck! I never use that word, I swear to f*cking god this isn't content. I never use that f*cking word. I've listened to rap songs every day on this subathon and I always change it out for brother."

He then posted a tweet apologizing for the "accident" and distanced himself from the language that he used, claiming it didn't represent his character. The prompt apology did win many hearts among fans, with many coming out defending Fousey, saying it wasn't a big deal:

🩵Rachel🩵 @Sparkle1741 You just wouldn’t say that normally in your everyday life bc that’s not your character & I’ve been supporting for years🩷Much love & Have the day you deserve!!! #TeamFousey @fousey @JColeNC All good @fousey you were just into the music vibesYou just wouldn’t say that normally in your everyday life bc that’s not your character & I’ve been supporting for years🩷Much love & Have the day you deserve!!! #G7

WackyW3irdo | 🔴Youtube 🟢Kick @WackyW3irdo @fousey @JColeNC "ashamed and upset" lol saying the N word while singing along to rap ain't no biggie and anybody who thinks it is are just wanting something to be offended by and mad at, most likely white people lol

Safa 🦁 🦋 🌹G7️⃣ @sassinator07 you were vibing to the song and you never say that word EVER in your career @fousey @JColeNC Don’t stressyou were vibing to the song and you never say that word EVER in your career

While many noted how he had never said the n-word before and that he just got caught up with the flow of the song, some were not convinced. A few people thought that the apology was fake and just a ploy to not get canceled.

Np @stilllnh if you “accidentally” dropped it in a song you know all the lyrics to, odds are you’ve said it 1000 times when nobody was watching you just don’t wanna get “cancelled” soy fousey @fousey @JColeNC You defo could be more ashamed and upset with yourself. In reality you don’t careif you “accidentally” dropped it in a song you know all the lyrics to, odds are you’ve said it 1000 times when nobody was watchingyou just don’t wanna get “cancelled”soy fousey

Fousey has been livestreaming daily over the last month for a subathon and recently reached over 30K subscribers. The incident has not deterred him from going to Chicago to continue his stream on day 32.