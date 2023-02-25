5 streamers who were almost canceled after giving controversial takes

Millions of people tune in to watch their favorite streamers play video games, chat with viewers, and share their opinions on a wide range of topics.

While many are loved by their fans for their entertaining personalities and engaging content, others have often found themselves in a tough spot navigating this fast-paced and often controversial world of streaming. With this, they often risk the possibility of being "canceled" for their words and actions on camera.

Many streamers use their platforms and influential presence to share their views and connect with their audiences, often sparking passionate debates and discussions on race, gender, and politics.

Despite being at the center of important social conversations, they do face backlash for various reasons, including controversial "hot takes" and jokes that are deemed offensive or insensitive.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 streamers whose controversial takes hampered their careers

1) Destiny

At the start of his career, Steven "Destiny" was known for his exquisite mechanical prowess in Starcraft II. Over the years, he has expanded his content to include discussions on politics, philosophy, and social issues.

A skilled debater, Steven has never shied away from expressing his controversial views. As a result, he has faced backlash for being transphobic, his views on feminism, the #MeToo movement, his rhetoric on race, and the casual use of the N-word in his private life. These controversial takes have earned him a number of Twitch bans, most recently banning him indefinitely.

2) HasanAbi

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has amassed quite a massive following thanks to his political commentatory. A vocal critic of right-wing politics, he is no stranger to controversy and Twitch bans. Hasan has been accused of being sexist in the past for his opinions, views on feminism, and for perpetuating harmful stereotypes about women.

Most recently, the left-leaning political and social commentator found himself at the center of a massive controversy, which labeled him a racist for his use of the word crac**r. This ended in a temporary suspension for the streamer from Twitch and led to a lot of uproar in the community.

3) Trainwreckstv

DENNY the VILLAIN🦉 @DennyVonDoom Alright so.. I know that folks are sayin things wont change but I'm not gonna stay quiet. This is getting out of hand and @Twitch needs to start holding these partnered streamers accountable. clips.twitch.tv/HandsomeDullEg… Alright so.. I know that folks are sayin things wont change but I'm not gonna stay quiet. This is getting out of hand and @Twitch needs to start holding these partnered streamers accountable. clips.twitch.tv/HandsomeDullEg… https://t.co/pAPA7g2NN5

During a live stream in November 2017, Nick "Trainwreckstv" made headlines after clips of him went viral all over the internet. In a rage-fueled rant against female content creators on Twitch, Nick referred to them as "sl**s" and accused them of stealing views from those who he viewed as more deserving streamers.

Following this, Twitch handed Nick a five-day suspension, and the online community criticized his use of inflammatory language and misogynistic comments. Prompted by this, Nick issued an apology, which was followed by the popular streamer going on another tirade against bikini-clad content creators.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @OshiSeven @ActaBunniFooFoo Ok? but am I crying about being called a douche bag? No. that's my case and point. I have no problem with women sexually exploiting themselves for content, (JOBD though), I only have an issue with the same women, after gaining traction, crying about why they're being objectified. @OshiSeven @ActaBunniFooFoo Ok? but am I crying about being called a douche bag? No. that's my case and point. I have no problem with women sexually exploiting themselves for content, (JOBD though), I only have an issue with the same women, after gaining traction, crying about why they're being objectified.

4) H3H3 Productions

A popular comedic YouTube channel run by a married couple, H3H3 productions featured hilarious commentaries, sketches, and reaction videos on a plethora of different topics before their inevitable downfall.

One half of the channel, Ethan Klein, has used racist, sexist, anti-Semitic, and transphobic slurs on multiple occasions over the years. About a year ago, clips from an old podcast went viral on the internet, which featured Ethan repeatedly saying the n-word and f****t.

However, this was not the only time Ethan had done something of a similar nature. In October 2022, Ethan once again went viral for all the wrong reasons after he "joked" about "rounding up and gassing jews" with Ben Shapiro leading the way.

5) IShowSpeed

YouTube and Twitch sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" is no stranger to controversies. However, he did not expect to be the focus of a racist controversy when he decided to go watch the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The streamer was at the Lusail Stadium to support his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Switzerland in a Round of 16 fixture.

At the stadium, Darren met an Asian man wearing Argentina's jersey, whom he immediately started greeting with multiple Konichiwas. The unidentified man explained to Speed that he was in fact Chinese and not Japanese. This prompted the young American to start uttering gibberish words. This was not the first instance of Darren doing something questionable on stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes