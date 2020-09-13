Ethan Klein from H3H3 Productions could be the next YouTuber to fall victim to Cancel Culture

Ethan Klein is an internet personality known for his YouTube channel, h3h3 Productions, which he operates along with his wife, Hila Klein.

The duo are known for their reaction videos and comedy sketches, apart from a separate podcast channel also. While both the channels currently have 6.55 million and 2.13 million subscribers, respectively, the number of monthly subscribers have been on a decline of late, with many believing that Ethan Klein's popularity could be heading towards an irreversible decline.

Can we cancel h3h3 ? — Dark (@unknown_dark64) August 22, 2020

Factors that have contributed towards this trend are his controversial nature and numerous feuds with fellow streamers like LeafyIsHere and Keemstar.

Ethan Klein seems to have a penchant for courting controversy, and his problematic comments have now come back to bite him as he could very well be the next streamer to fall victim to 'Cancel Culture.'

The downfall of Ethan Klein and H3H3 Productions

In a recent video by YouTuber Nicolas DeOrio, he takes a jibe at Ethan Klein by titling it 'Nuclear Fallout'- a clear nod to his series of videos on Keemstar. A trend that was recently restarted by Leafy with his series of videos on Imane "Pokimane" Anys.

He begins the video by playing a montage of Ethan's recent rant against Keemstar, when the latter revealed that he planned to sue him. Ethan Klein also recently announced that they had lost 80% of their sponsors and have been reliant on direct support to sustain themselves.

Take a look at h3h3 Productions' and Ethan Klein's subscription figures lately:

Image Credits: socialblade.com

Image Credits: socialblade.com

Image Credits: socialblade.com

He then compares it with Keemstar's channels that have witnessed an upsurge of late, as he goes on to analyze the reasons for his downfall.

I think another part of the reason support for Ethan has diminished over the past three months is due to his aggressive unhinged takes regarding a bunch of various situations.

He then proceeds to highlight Ethan's feuds with other content creators such as Bowblax and LeafyIsHere, where he has displayed double standards in attempting to bring them down.

Be it his attempt to stir up drama regarding Leafy, who has now been terminated from both YouTube and Twitch:

Leafy posted this on Instagram this morning. https://t.co/DQAtx0KKcu pic.twitter.com/6jZoHv11Dr — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 27, 2020

His decision to promote a 'psychopath' called Britbong, who has been accused of harassing creators online:

I can't fucking believe that Ethan Klein is propping up a doxxer, swatter and CP DISTRIBUTOR just to get at Keem.



I know you dislike him @h3h3productions and some of those reasons are valid but fucking chill holy shit! CP??? WTF DUDE https://t.co/mWxX8WH5R8 — Josh (@Bowblax) September 7, 2020

Keemstar is literal human scum pass it on pic.twitter.com/8nmRB08VD6 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) September 7, 2020

Ethan Klein platformed a hacker community reject who sends false flags and child porn to people — AUGIE!🌵 (@AugieRFC) September 7, 2020

He ends the video by summing up the entire Ethan Klein fiasco:

Ethan's content nuke series will go down as one of the biggest blunders in Youtube history. Ethan Klein made one of the biggest exposed videos of all time , found loads of success and support only to completely f*****g blow it by losing his hit weekly on Twitter and the H3 podcast .