'Keemstar is human scum': Ethan Klein takes a dig at #DramaAlert host Keemstar and it instantly backfires

#DramaAlert host Keemstar and Ethan Klein of h3h3 Productions have been locked in a never-ending feud for months on end.

From the latter's 'Content Nuke' video to sponsorship-related issues involving Old Spice and G-Fuel, the internet has now become accustomed to the spectacle of two 30-something grown men constantly berating each other online. With their feud, battle lines were instantly drawn as the duo continued to exchange jabs online, with no clear winner in sight.

That was until recently when Keemstar accused Ethan Klein of far more sinister wrongdoings:

In the video posted on Twitter, Keemstar accuses Ethan Klein of promoting a 'psychopath' who had previously been de-platformed by Keemstar himself.

As a means to fuel his vendetta, Ethan Klein decided to promote this individual, called Britbong, who has a notorious reputation for harassing content creators online.

Ethan Klein responded to this by calling Keemstar - 'literal human scum':

Keemstar is literal human scum pass it on pic.twitter.com/8nmRB08VD6 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) September 7, 2020

Keemstar vs Ethan Klein

In the video posted by Keemstar, he outlines the entire situation with Ethan Klein and the possible consequences of his stupidity:

"You started promoting this individual who claimed that I de-platformed him, which is kinda true and when you started promoting that individual, everybody reached out to you and said 'Don't do that, the guy that you're promoting is a psychopath'."

"He sends fake DMC takedowns to YouTubers, spams Twitch streamers... now you've built that guy up, he's jumping in discords, false flagging and harassing multiple creators."

"You're responsible for this, you dumb m**********r . That little thing that you were trying to use to hurt me is now hurting you...Dude how many L's can you even take?"

This seemed to have no effect on Ethan Klein as he has recently been on a blocking spree. He blocked Keemstar and another YouTuber, Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering.

The latter recently released a video where he spoke about how Ethan Klein was single-handedly destroying everything he had built up:

"Ethan Klein has been on what can only be described as one of the slowest motion car wrecks in YouTube history. His channels are all stagnant, he's lost, in his words over 80 percent of his sponsors by his own doing due to his flame war with Keemstar and he continues to self damage by participating in this crusade that nobody cares about even more."

To get a better understanding of Ethan Klein's downfall, take a look at his subscriber count, which has been heading towards a steep decline lately:

Image Credits: socialblade.com

Another YouTuber Bowblax revealed how Britbong has a notorious history of flagging and threatening creators online:

https://t.co/Mw7M9AU5er



BritBong is literal human scum pass it on pic.twitter.com/NyVe8KQi38 — Josh (@Bowblax) September 8, 2020

Anyone who props up Britbong is batshit crazy. He is one of the most vile, destructive, toxic people I’ve ever seen. He raided my Discord and my twitch stream over a year ago with such nasty shit I had to close down my stream and lock my discord privately at one point. https://t.co/OFNfnSE0md — Repzion (@DDsulzbach) September 7, 2020

Ethan Klein platformed a hacker community reject who sends false flags and child porn to people — AUGIE!🌵 (@AugieRFC) September 7, 2020

Britbong is now threatening to swat me lmao. I want to make this perfectly clear Mr.Bong. If you make the biggest mistake of your entire life, I will make one phone call at the police will be at your door. — 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗢𝗿𝗶𝗼 (@nicholasdeorio) September 7, 2020

Several from the online community reacted to Ethan Klein's decision to promote Britbong, who is known to be a proven troublemaker in the community.

Check out some of the reactions online:

Most people draw the line at doxxing, false flagging and without a blink of an eye disavow CHILD PORN DISTRIBUTION. Not Ethan Klein. Ethan PROMOTES a person that does this multiple times ...bc he hates keemstar. All morals dipped tf out 🤮 — Edwin (@MrEdwinCosta) September 8, 2020

Holy shit dude. You have NO IDEA who you are dealing with here. Guy posts CP, swats, doxxes and MUCH more.



Please stop. I'd give you the names publicly but I want to keep it private but dude this guy has terrorized huge creators. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) September 8, 2020

Atleast he didn’t promote britbong — Anng3ls (@Anng3ls) September 7, 2020

Bro you’re literally obsessed go worry about your kid lol. — Tyler (@sossboye) September 7, 2020

This is super bitter and washed up beef, pass it on — Zion Pickett (@ZionPickett1) September 7, 2020

I can’t remember what’s been going on longer, coronavirus or you tweeting about Keem every day — Itiz Watitiz (@afckinghorse) September 7, 2020

dude. come the fuck on. I want to say you just don't know what this guy has done but seeing as it's been made abundantly clear online, i really have no idea why you are dying on this hill. just take a step back, man. let it go. you're running your successes into the ground — gordon ramsey locked himself in a freezer (@creepshow_art) September 8, 2020

It’s gotten to the point we have politicians involved. pic.twitter.com/utGkooC5Nb — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 7, 2020

At the end of the day, a Twitter user pretty much summed up the entire community's reaction to the Keemstar x Ethan Klein fiasco:

I used to watch @KEEMSTAR 4 years ago when I was 16, and you @h3h3productions, and back then this stuff entertained me, I’m grown now and realise how bent both off you are, I grew up more in those 4 years then either off you — xmadjelly (@xmadjelly) September 7, 2020

