xQc comments on Kim Kardashian-North West controversy, claims Kanye West "was right"

On March 8, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" took to his channel to host a gaming livestream. He also reacted to popular clips and videos, during which the topic of children using social media came up. The French-Canadian personality then weighed in on the recent controversy involving Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West.

xQc also claimed that controversial rapper Kanye West "was right." However, the streamer clarified that the Grammy Award-winning musician was incorrect about some of the contentious things he had said.

"What is up with Kim Kardashian": xQc provides his take on children using social media, comments on North West's TikTok

xQc was three hours into his broadcast on March 8. He was reacting to a video uploaded by Jubilee titled, "Do All High Schoolers Think The Same?" In it, one participant expressed her thoughts on social media platforms, saying:

"When you're a kid, like, you want social media, like, when you first find out about it. Like, when I was nine years old, I was, like, begging my mom to let me have Instagram. And now, like, I'm even embarrassed of the, like, little selfies I would post because like, they're so stupid. So, like, looking back, I'm like, 'Oh yeah! I would, totally, never let, like, my seven-year-olds have social media."

The 27-year-old content creator paused the video and voiced his sentiments on the recent Kim Kardashian-North West controversy. He was perplexed about why the American socialite's daughter was allowed to go "absolutely wild" on TikTok. He remarked:

"Guys, kind of a subtle thing that nobody gives a f**k about. It's like, some f**king pop culture-type s**t. Yo, what is up with Kim Kardashian and having her, letting her child go absolutely f**king wild on TikTok and s**t? The f**k is that about, man?"

xQc continued further and suggested that Kanye West was "right." He elaborated:

"Yo, listen, I had to issue it like this. Kanye was right. Not about some of the s**t that he said. But about what he said before this topic. Sorry about that. Okay. What the f**k. F**k, man. Jesus!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

xQc sharing his thoughts on the pop culture controversy went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread attracting hundreds of comments. Redditor u/KingSammelot stated that they "knew" that Felix's take would eventually be shared on the streamer-focused forum:

Another Reddit user, u/Zealousideal-Ad9611, wondered why people were making "such a big deal" about the situation:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

xQc is one of the most-watched Twitch streamers who started out as a professional Overwatch player. He's been broadcasting on the Amazon-owned platform since 2016 and has since amassed more than 11 million followers on his channel.

