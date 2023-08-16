"It's beyond disrespectful" - Adin Ross lashes out at fans after they troll him into watching his sister's explicit video

During a livestream on August 16, 2023, Kick streamer Adin Ross found himself in a peculiar situation when his viewers trolled him by making him watch an explicit video of his sister, Naomi. This is not the first time something like this has happened, as the content creator's community pulled off the same stunt on March 29, 2023.

Ross was reviewing submissions on his official Discord server when he clicked on a video featuring his sibling. The 22-year-old personality was taken aback when he saw what his fans had shared with him.

Ross left his broadcast for a few moments, and upon returning, lashed out at his viewers. He said:

"It's not funny. All you guys laughing, 'Scripts,' all this stuff. Listen, bro, from the bottom of my heart, it's cool to joke about my ex and stuff from time to time. It gets old, I don't understand it. It does make me upset. Putting 90% n*de stuff of my sister. My blood sister. My literal sister I grew up with. I literally knew her ever since I was a baby, bro. It's beyond disrespectful and too far."

Trigger warning: Mentions of s*xually explicit content.

Adin Ross pleads with his audience to never share his sister's explicit content, says his mother watches his livestreams

After labeling his fans' prank "beyond disrespectful," Adin Ross pleaded with them not to share explicit videos of his sister because his mother also watches his livestreams. He said:

"I would just, from the generosity, if you have any sort of respect for me at all - please, just don't do that ever again. I'm begging you guys. Don't make this a thing. This is genuinely f**ked up! My mom watches my streams, guys. You think my mom wants to watch her youngest son watch his sister n*ked? My mom has probably really... sickened herself. For my mom's sake, please stop!"

The Florida native went on to say that what his viewers did was "criminal." He added:

"Please, it's just genuinely criminal. It really is, bro! It is just genuinely criminal. Genuinely too far! It's too far. Too far, bro! It's weird, bro. Nobody is laughing at that s**t, bro. I swear to god, that s**t is not funny at all."

After discovering that the video had not been removed from his Discord server, Adin Ross exclaimed:

"Like, look, bro! Why is it still here?! And, you guys clipped it in a CS: GO clip."

Fans react to Adin Ross' clip

Drama Alert's clip featuring the Kick ambassador has garnered quite a lot of attention on Twitter. Here's what netizens said:

Adin Ross is among the most watched Just Chatting content creators who exclusively livestreams on Kick. He is also considered by many to be a contentious personality, having been embroiled in feuds with popular Twitch streamers.