"You had your video with all my socials on it" - Adin Ross once again copyright strikes HasanAbi's YouTube channel

On May 30, 2023, controversial personality Adin Ross rekindled his feud with political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" after revealing that he had copyright-struck the latter's YouTube channel. Ross claimed to have "won" and profited after taking down HasanAbi's video. He went on to add that the only way for the Twitch streamer to recoup the money was to sue him, saying:

"Hasan's video is taken down. I won. Your video is gone, buddy, and I got all your money from it. Sue me, it's the only way to get your video back up. I won. Told you guys that I had something up the sleeve. Hasan come back, get back, bro! You had your video with all my socials on it."

Adin Reports @AdinReports



Adin Ross on Striking HasanAbi’s channel “Sue me it’s the only way to get your Video back up[…] Get your Getback P*ssy”Adin Ross on Striking HasanAbi’s channel “Sue me it’s the only way to get your Video back up[…] Get your Getback P*ssy” Adin Ross on Striking HasanAbi’s channel 😳 https://t.co/uBuLM5z52X

"F**k you, up yours, buddy" - Adin Ross goes after HasanAbi's YouTube video, reigniting their beef

Adin Ross was an hour and a half into his broadcast when he took the opportunity to declare victory. After verifying the situation, the streamer revealed that he had issued another DMCA strike against HasanAbi's YouTube channel.

Claiming that the Turkish-American content creator displayed his social media handles in the video, Adin Ross said:

"You got easy clapped. OMEGALUL, POGGERS (Twitch emotes). F**k you, up yours, buddy."

Timestamp: 01:36:05

The indefinitely-banned Twitch streamer made remarks about HasanAbi's $6 million residence, saying:

"You live in a $6 million crib and preach equality. How about you sell your crib and move into something a little bit more, you know, equality? Okay? You don't need to be living in a $6 million crib with six bedders, bro! Okay?"

Ross went on to compare his financial situation to HasanAbi's, suggesting that the former and his audience are "rich" and can "preach" about it:

"I'm rich and I can preach I'm rich. So is my chat. We are rich and we f**k b**ches. (The streamer starts laughing) But, like, come on, bro! Easy clap. S**k a d**k. Bozo!"

Fans react to Adin Ross taking down HasanAbi's YouTube video

The 22-year-old's revelation of striking HasanAbi's YouTube video once more drew a lot of attention on Twitter. Over 35 community members weighed in on the situation, and here's what they had to say:

YaYeetzy @yayeetzy @AdinReports why is Adin like this now, not genuine anymore this is just sad and shows that he is sensitive @AdinReports why is Adin like this now, not genuine anymore this is just sad and shows that he is sensitive

joe @cheeescakee_ @AdinReports Adin is 100% right with the copyright but what does the price of his house have to do with equality @AdinReports Adin is 100% right with the copyright but what does the price of his house have to do with equality

The internet stars began feuding with each other when Adin Ross was accused of copyright-striking YouTubers and pocketing $8,000 in ad revenue. Seeing this, HasanAbi decided to provide financial assistance to those who had been affected by the Kick streamer's antics. On May 2, 2023, the Florida native retracted the DMCA claims filed against content creators, including HasanAbi.

Poll : 0 votes