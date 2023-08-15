"If he cheated, W in my opinion" - Adin Ross gives his take on xQc cheating on Fran

Contentious internet personality Adin Ross has chimed in on the recent drama surrounding Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc." For those unaware, on August 14, 2023, the latter's ex-girlfriend, Fran, revealed that the couple had broken up because Felix had cheated on her. Later that day, the former Overwatch pro commented on the situation and confirmed the cheating allegations.

He said:

"I will confirm. I think... I think a lengthy segment needs to be done about this down the line, for like, a bunch of reasons. Right? And, as lengthy as it can be and as complicated as it can get."

During a livestream earlier today, fans asked Adin Ross to comment on the controversy. In response, the 22-year-old claimed that xQc should distance himself from the "POGGERS community" and either go his own way or join the "W/L community."

The Kick ambassador then said:

"'Did he cheat?' I mean, bro, I'm going to be honest. If he cheated, W in my opinion. I mean, I don't give a f**k. Call me a sc*mbag, call me a weirdo, I don't give a f**k, bro. I mean, s**t! Who gives a f**k? He didn't love the girl. Who gives a s**t, bro?"

"I'm not defending cheating" - Adin Ross says xQc should distance himself from "succubus" while discussing the latter's cheating controversy

The discussion began at the 49-minute mark of the broadcast when Adin Ross' attention was drawn to fans asking him to comment on the xQc-Fran cheating scandal. The streamer responded by saying:

"xQc needs to stop, get out of that community. Either go his own route or come to our community - W/L, because I haven't seen X that happy in a very long time. Off-stream, he and I were really bonding and talking. He was in very high spirits and he just sounded great. He looked great. X had a great f**king time and I genuinely believe that he shouldn't be around a bunch of succubus who bring him down and make him feel like s**t."

After claiming that the French-Canadian personality cheating on Fran was a "W" in his opinion, Adin Ross stated that he was not defending infidelity:

"People have no right to talk or judge, bro. You don't know what the f**k he's thinking. I'm not defending cheating, by the way. I'm just saying, like, it's his s**t! You don't know what he was thinking in the back of his head. You don't know what the f**k was going on. You know what I'm saying? Maybe the girl cheated first. Who knows? Who gives a f**k?"

Timestamp: 00:49:45

Adin Ross also compared the "POGGERS community" to the "W/L," saying:

"See, my chat is praising xQc for being a cheater. Look at you guys, putting Ws in the chat. But, I guarantee that the POGGERS motherf**kers will be like, 'You deserve to die! Go to hell!' S**t like that. Bro, we genuinely don't even give a f**k, bro."

Fans react to Adin Ross' take

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer's take on xQc cheating on Fran elicited over 110 responses in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

After the cheating allegations went viral, xQc addressed the community and stated that the situation was "incredibly complex." He also apologized to Fran, claiming that his actions were "flat-out wrong."