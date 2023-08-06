Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Adin Ross creates his own streamer tier list and calls himself, xQc, and IShowSpeed "GOATs," places Mizkif and HasanAbi in "straight trash" tier

Adin Ross creates his own streamer tier list and calls himself, xQc, and IShowSpeed "GOATs," places Mizkif and HasanAbi in "straight trash" tier

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Aug 06, 2023 07:05 GMT
Adin Ross ranked several popular streamers on a tier list (Image via Adin Ross/Kick)
Adin Ross ranked several popular streamers on a tier list. (Image via Adin Ross/Kick)

During a livestream on August 6, 2023, controversial Kick personality Adin Ross decided to create a tier list to rank various popular streamers and content creators. While the majority of content creators were put into the "Don't watch/don't know" category, Adin Ross placed 41 Twitch, YouTube, and Kick broadcasters in the remaining six categories. Here are the seven tiers he created:

  • GOAT (Greatest of all time)/Pioneer
  • S
  • A
  • B
  • C
  • Straight trash
  • Don't watch/don't know

After spending almost an hour, the Florida native placed himself at the top, alongside Darren "IShowSpeed," Kai Cenat, Felix "xQc," Tyler "Ninja," and Paul "Ice Poseidon." However, he placed Matthew "Mizkif," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Twitch at the bottom of the list.

"Motherf**ker, I changed the game" - Adin Ross explains why he believes he's the GOAT of streaming, along with IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, xQc, and others

Adin Ross polled his audience at the one-hour mark of the broadcast, asking if they thought he could be considered a pioneer in the streaming industry. When he saw what his Kick chat said, the 22-year-old claimed he "changed the game" and was once so popular that "every streamer" used to react to his content:

"'Remove Adin.' Motherf**ker, I changed the game. Stop it! Literally, changed the f**king game! Chat, I'm going to be honest. There was a point, man, where every streamer - every time I would go live would react to me. Every f**king streamer! Except for the POGGERS people, obviously. You know what I'm saying?"

Viewers then asked why he thought xQc was ranked among the most influential people on the list. Adin Ross responded:

"He's been number one forever. xQc is the f**king... is the f**king pioneer."
youtube-cover

Timestamp: 01:00:15

According to Adin Ross, when it comes to a person's accomplishments, IShowSpeed is the "biggest" streamer of all time. However, xQc cemented himself as the "greatest" content creator of all time when it pertains to the "old-fashioned" streaming culture:

"What I personally believe is - the biggest streamer of all time is Speed. The greatest of all time, as far as accomplishments, most rewarding... and influential. Now, xQc is, in my opinion, the greatest streamer of all time. The classic terminology of streaming is xQc. He's the GOAT. If you guys love the old-fashioned terminology of the culture of streaming, it's X."

Fans react to the streamer's tier list

The Kick Ambassador's streamer tier list was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what netizens said:

Comment by u/Inside_Sherbert_7920 from discussion Adin Ross Claims IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, XQC, Ninja, Ice Poseidon and Himself as The GOAT of Streaming 🐐 in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/peacewriter19 from discussion Adin Ross Claims IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, XQC, Ninja, Ice Poseidon and Himself as The GOAT of Streaming 🐐 in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/b1gt0nka from discussion Adin Ross Claims IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, XQC, Ninja, Ice Poseidon and Himself as The GOAT of Streaming 🐐 in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/HoxHound from discussion Adin Ross Claims IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, XQC, Ninja, Ice Poseidon and Himself as The GOAT of Streaming 🐐 in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/GreenAirport5280 from discussion Adin Ross Claims IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, XQC, Ninja, Ice Poseidon and Himself as The GOAT of Streaming 🐐 in LivestreamFail

Redditor u/jesth212112 believed Ice Poseidon and Ninja helped make livestreaming more mainstream. Meanwhile, another fan compared Byron "Reckful" to Michael Jackson and xQc to LeBron James of the streaming industry.

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...