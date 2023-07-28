"You didn't send any subtle shots at anybody?" - Adin Ross confronts Kai Cenat for his statements in viral diss track

Kick ambassador Adin Ross confronted Streamer of the Year Kai Cenat during a recent livestream and asked about the lyrics of a diss track that the latter released. For those unaware, Cenat appeared in the YouTube group AMP's recently released song, AMP FRESHMAN CYPHER 2023. In one of the verses, the New Yorker revealed that he was offered a $40 million livestreaming contract that he turned down.

Claiming that people were "getting soft," Kai Cenat said:

"Let's talk about the streaming s**t because n***as (are) getting soft. I do my own thing and I put that on a cross. They offered me 40 (million), (and) I told them to double it for more. Then Rumble came in and started knocking right on that door."

The cryptic message quickly went viral in the online community, with netizens speculating on who Kai Cenat's sentiments were directed at. When Adin Ross heard the aforementioned verse, he wondered if the Twitch star was referring to him.

He then decided to call Cenat while pretending to be a person named Ryan. Adin Ross sought clarification on the matter by asking:

"Hey! Ryan here, how are you doing, my brother? Hey man, question. So, you know, I'm over here watching this Cyper s**t and... you know, question, man - you dissed that p*ssy a*s motherf**ker Adin in this s**t? Who are you talking about, twin? (Kai Cenat says that he 'dissed nobody') Nobody?! You didn't send any subtle shots at anybody? (Kai Cenat responds, 'F**k no!' and says Adin Ross is his brother)"

"I don't think he folded" - Adin Ross gives his take on whether Kai Cenat dissed him in the viral song

After having a brief chat with Kai Cenat, Adin Ross addressed his audience, stating that he did not believe the 21-year-old Twitch streamer disrespected him:

"Now, chat, either you folded like ASAP Rocky or he was not even talking about any of us! So, chat, which one is it, bro? I don't think he folded, bro. I genuinely believe he... come on, bro!"

Adin Ross seemingly admitted that Kick offered Kai Cenat a $40 million contract. However, he asserted that he was on good terms with the latter:

"Here's something you guys got to realize about Kai. I know my community... the $40 mill part, for sure! A lot of y'all talk about Kai. You can say this, that thing. (He) does check up on me, bro. And he was out in Miami, he did hit me up! Nobody else did. Not one person. Sorry, Kai and Silky. That's it! They're the only two that hit me up, bro. So, I'm going to be honest, bro, every time Kai is in, you know, Miami, he always hits me up!"

Adin Ross then commended Kai Cenat for doing "great" things:

"With that being said, man, you know, y'all love to hate on him, bro. He's doing great s**t. Big s**t. And, at the end of the day, bro, he checks up on me and s**t, all the time, bro. So, chat, you know, just letting you guys know, man!"

Adin Ross is a 22-year-old internet personality who exclusively livestreams on Kick. In addition to being a Just Chatting streamer, Ross is also an avid gamer, having played the NBA 2K series the most.