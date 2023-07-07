Which cars does Kai Cenat own? Twitch star reveals his collection of exotic vehicles

On July 7, 2023, Twitch star Kai Cenat took to social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter to announce his recent purchase of four new exotic cars. In a tweet captioned "New Purchases, Truly Blessed," the New Yorker showed off his collection comprising a 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody, a Mercedes-Benz AMG E63, a Lamborghini Urus, and a custom Cadillac Escalade.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Cenat claimed that one of the SUVs was his favorite of the bunch, referring to it as a Cadillac KC3 Tank:

"This is probably one of my favorite ones right here. The KC3 Tank. Hey, look at it! It's sitting. Crazy! Oh, my god!"

"Is that something big streamers do?" - Online community reacts to Kai Cenat flaunting four new exotic cars

The Twitch streamer's update went viral on the social media platform, with his official fan account, @kaimafiaupdates' post garnering over 195k views. According to Twitter user @Blockbleeda23, three of Kai Cenat's cars were worth around half a million dollars:

Blockbleeda @Blockbleeda23 @Kaimafiaupdates @KaiCenat Really crazy them 3 cars bout a half a mil

Another community member wondered if prominent streamers purchasing Lamborghini Urus and a custom-made Cadillac was a trend. They cited controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross as an example and commented:

Bableezy @bableezy @Kaimafiaupdates @KaiCenat is that just sum big streamers do they get a lamb truck and a custom Cadillac adin also did the same I swear they got too much money 😂

Prominent Fortnite streamer Cody "Clix" also shared his thoughts:

User @TommyDuDD joked that the 21-year-old personality destroyed his house during the July 4 celebrations and then went on to buy expensive cars:

Meanwhile, one fan speculated that Cenat was working on a song:

J @YRGblackie @Kaimafiaupdates @KaiCenat Nahhh buddy completed his song thing I THINK

Several community members congratulated the AMP-affiliated content creator, writing:

a @trynaboomniggas @KaiCenat Nah dis is crazy, upped it insane

Aspectjosh @aspectjoshASPG @KaiCenat Love the drip and the cars kai you deserve it hope to be like you 1 day much love to amp!

Some of the more notable reactions were along these lines:

Paola Alejandra @pancakepow @KaiCenat I like the black and red vibe. You need one pink tho 💘

VCruzzin @V_Cruzzin ‍ @KaiCenat All clean bro. AMG still my fav tho😮‍💨

In addition to Kai Cenat, Adin Ross also bought a couple of new cars last month, as a philanthropic gesture. On June 6, 2023, the Florida native surprised his bodyguard, Ant, with a 2023 Lamborghini Urus. He also gave a Rainbow Rolex and a fully-loaded Tesla Model X to his close friends Raymond and Jordan.

Kai Cenat is considered by many to be one of the influential content creators on Twitch. His popularity skyrocketed this year, after hosting the sensational Mafiathon subathon. Besides being a Just Chatting personality, Kai Cenat is also an avid gamer.

He has played 150 titles on his channel, including Grand Theft Auto 5, The NBA 2K series, Fortnite, Minecraft, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

