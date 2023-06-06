"I got to race you now" - Adin Ross surprises his bodyguard by gifting him a Lamborghini Urus

On June 6, 2023, Kick streamer Adin Ross garnered the internet's attention by surprising his bodyguard and a friend with exotic cars. The content creator explained the gesture, saying his best friend, Jordan, does not own a car and drives a "beaten down" Toyota truck. He then revealed that he purchased a fully loaded Tesla Model X for his friend and a 2023 Lamborghini Urus for his bodyguard.
After showcasing the cars, Ross expressed gratitude for the bodyguard's service:
"I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, it's always been brotherly love with you. And I appreciate you for everything, you've done for me. There's been times, bro, where I've been banned and not making money. You know, you took the hit. Real s**t, bro, thank you, bro! I appreciate you. I promised you this car when we first started working together. Now, you have it, bro. Lambo twins! And, I got to race you now."
Adin Ross stuns his friends by gifting them cars and Rainbow Rolex
In a video titled, I Bought My Best Friend a Lamborghini, Adin Ross set up an act so that his friends and bodyguard would rush to the parking lot where their new cars were located. The streamer described his plans, saying:
"It's got to be crazy. So, how we're going to do it is, we going to have you (the paid actor) fake argue over a parking spot. So we'll just say this spot here. Should we get them down here?"
Things started getting a bit tense upon his bodyguard's arrival. However, Ross revealed that it was a prank.
At this point, the Florida native presented the 2023 Lamborghini Urus to his security personnel.
The 22-year-old then gave his close friends, Raymond and Jordan, a Rainbow Rolex and a fully-loaded Tesla Model X, respectively.
Fans react to Adin Ross' clip
The clip featuring Adin Ross giving away exotic items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars quickly went viral on Twitter. Some of the most pertinent reactions were along these lines:
Ross is a popular Just Chatting streamer who has now made the switch to full-time livestreaming on Kick. He is also considered by many to be a contentious personality, having landed in hot water for his numerous controversial opinions.