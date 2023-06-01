"I'm about to throw up" - Adin Ross upset with Larray for featuring his ex-girlfriend Pami Baby in a new music video

On June 1, 2023, controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross reacted to a recently released music video by YouTuber Larray, which featured his ex-girlfriend Pamela "Pami Baby." The Florida native was upset and told the content creator to "find god." He went on to say that he wanted to throw up while watching the five-minute feature:

"I'm about to throw up. Holy s**t! Listen, bro. I'm going to just say this s**t right now. Because I already know. I watched this s**t. I woke up, I had a lovely morning today. I woke up and I was really productive. The most productive I've been in weeks to months, bro! I'm going to say this right now. Loud and clear, for everybody! Pami, find god! Find god! Larray... you especially, find god!"

Adin Ross loses it while watching Larray's music video featuring Pami Baby

On June 1, 2023, Adin Ross decided to check out Larray's viral music video Canceled. Before watching it, the streamer revealed that he had contacted the YouTuber some time ago about a potential collaboration. He also claimed that the video was not intended to harm him, as he believed the content creator was looking for "clicks and trolls":

"I DM'd him, I think, a couple of years ago. I wanted to maybe... collab with him. I forgot what it was. Forgot why. But I talked to him, I think, before. I think he's cool. You know? I don't think he meant any harm by this video. He's just doing this s**t for the clicks and trolls, and s**t. (The streamer notices his Kick chat room) Hold up. Whoa! Not like that! Not like that, bro! I met him one time at an L.A. party. Okay?"

Ross paused the video after only two minutes and exclaimed that he couldn't hold himself back:

"What the f**k am I... hey, bro! I'm not going to lie to you, we're done, bro! David, I can't, bro! This s**t, I can't hold back, bro! I swear to god, I'm confused, bro! We're losing everything. Kick, Stake, you're going to go (unintelligible) full-time after this, bro! Swear to god, bro! I'm about to... nine out of ten, bro! Nine out of f**king ten, bro!"

At this point, his ex-girlfriend, Pami Baby, appeared in the video, and Ross responded by saying she and Larray needed to "find god."

Online community reacts to the streamer's clip

More than 85 netizens shared their thoughts on Adin Ross' response to Larray's music video. Here's what they had to say:

Extsy🧃 @ExtsyGG i think adin might be obsessed with her still @AdinReports is she not allowed to appear in mv?i think adin might be obsessed with her still @AdinReports is she not allowed to appear in mv?😭i think adin might be obsessed with her still💀💀

DPBbet @DPBbet @AdinReports Ironic, his main source of income is introducing kids to gambling @AdinReports Ironic, his main source of income is introducing kids to gambling

This isn't the first time Adin Ross' reaction to Pami Baby has gotten attention. On November 3, 2022, the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer went viral after the latter revealed that she had created an account on the adult platform, OnlyFans.

