Adin Ross' 5 most controversial takes that landed him in hot waters

With charisma, a knack for entertaining, and being unapologetically himself, Adin Ross experienced an astonishing rise to the beau monde of the Twitch world when he first blew up Amazon's streaming platform in 2021. Almost two years later, Adin became the 16th most-followed streamer on Twitch, and it seemed like everything was coming together for 'Adin2Huncho.'

However, that wasn't until February 26, 2023, when Twitch banned Adin for the eighth time. Though the reason was never explicitly mentioned, many believe it was for 'unmoderated hateful conduct in chat' because he violated Twitch's ToS by displaying messages from his KICK chat containing anti-Semitic, homophobic, and racist language which he would later go on to defend on stream verbally.

Exploring some of Adin Ross' most controversial takes

5) 'There are only two genders'

adin @adinross THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS.

On February 26, 2023, via a Twitter post, the Florida native opined about people and their identities. The 22-year-old initially made a similar statement while on stream and chose to double down on his take after earning a Twitch ban the same day.

This prompted notable streamers and fans to weigh in on the matter, with the majority mocking and trolling Ross' opinions, while some were in utter disbelief.

4) Unhelpful stream advice

In a now-deleted stream that went live on March 3, 2023, Adin Ross was clipped on separate occasions, suggesting a couple of his viewers 'urinate' on or 'slit' the throats of their respective brothers because they were fans of HasanAbi and Destiny and used to watch their content instead of Adin's content.

If this wasn't bad enough, Adin was clipped asking one of his viewers to 'kill himself' after they confronted him about his association and relationship with polarizing internet figure Andrew Tate. After a donation popped up on the screen that read,

"Bro, Andrew Tate really brainwashed you into a sh*t stain. This is not the way son, be the boy I raised you to be."

An angry Ross stated,

"Kill yourself! What are you talking about bro?"

3) Act Black

On February 16, 2023, Adin Ross uploaded his first Omegle Livestream VOD to his main YouTube channel. The 34-minute-long video featured Adin talking to 18 different people from all across the world.

During the 10:48 minute mark, while talking to his ninth stranger of the session, Adin offered $100 to the man if he could 'act black.' Upon declining the chance to earn an easy $100 payday, Adin bumped up the offer to $200, following which the man started dancing.

As expected, viewers were not happy with Adin's behavior and his appropriation of black culture, baiting the use of racial slurs for money during Black History Month. Adin profusely denied the allegations in future livestreams.

2) JakeLucky's safety

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Days ago Adin Ross decided to blatantly stream porn to his viewers on Kick



Not sure how nobody is talking about this

In an industry where you are only as relevant as your previous controversy, Adin Ross has made headlines every month without fail for either doing or saying something controversial and unconventional. Just two months into 2023, Adin made headlines week after week in February.

After accidentally streaming p**n on his live stream on KICK, Adin sent threatening DMs to Jake Lucky, a content creator at Full Squad Gaming, for clipping, sharing, and tweeting about the incident.

The DM featured a passive-aggressive threat,

"Keep Yourself Safe :)"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky After sharing a clip of him showing porn to his audience, Adin Ross took to my DM’s

1) Homophobic slurs on call

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin Ross was indefinitely banned on Twitch today, his friends say it is permanent. Likely reason is for him saying a homophobic slur (f word) on Your Rage’s stream last week.

Adin Ross' longest Twitch ban till today (assuming the current ban doesn't turn out to be a perma-ban) was handed to him on April 21, 2022. The fifth-ever ban on Adin's Twitch record was handed to the 20-year-old for saying the word 'f****t' while on a call with his friend and fellow streamer, Josh "YourRAGE." Around the 24-second mark, you can hear Adin say,

"Yeah, bro, this kid's a f****t."

While in conversation with Josh regarding stream schedules and things that he needs to day the following day.

Despite the controversies, Adin Ross remains a popular figure in the online gaming community, and his streams and videos continue to attract millions of viewers. He has even attracted the attention of celebrities like Drake and Lil Nas X.

