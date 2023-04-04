Valkyrae provides details about her Lamborghini Urus being broken into, says it was her fault

On April 4, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" told her fans about what happened to her Lamborghini Urus. She revealed that someone had broken into her exotic car after she left behind her purse inside.

The streamer claimed that she "deserved" to be in the situation, saying that it was her fault that her car got broken into. She added that she had lost all of her possessions that were inside the purse:

"Was it deserved? Yes. Now you might be wondering, 'Rae, why was it deserved?' Well, because you see, what had happened was, I had accidentally, one time, left my purse in the car. It was my fault. Yeah, I confess, it was my bad. I lost my passport. I lost all of my cards. I lost everything that was in my purse. But, it's okay!"

Valkyrae reveals that her Lamborghini Urus has been broken into twice

Valkyrae's revelation began when she mentioned that she would be using a loaner car for a while. She then explained what had happened to her Lamborghini Urus:

"I am getting a loaner car. And you're wondering, 'Hey, Rae. Why are you getting a loaner car? What happened?' Well, let me tell you. What had happened was, my car was broken into! Yes. Orca has been violated."

Valkyrae claimed that she "deserved" to be in the situation and recalled seeking help from people after she saw her damaged car. The 100 Thieves co-owner also stated that the circumstances compelled her to obtain a new passport for her upcoming trip to the United Kingdom:

"It sucks! Like, I just renewed my passport. So I have to go get another passport before my trips. Trip to the UK. Hopefully, I get it in time. But yeah. So, I lost it all. My renewed passport. My license. Everything. So, that's my bad."

According to the YouTuber, people in Los Angeles check cars at night to see if they are unlocked or if they contain valuable items:

"I do think, in L.A., there are people that, every single night, they will walk the street and check your car if it is unlocked. They will also check your car to see if you have any valuables in it. I did leave my car in a... I did leave my car locked. But... my bag was in the passenger, bottom of the thingy."

A few moments later, Valkyrae revealed that her Lamborghini Urus had been broken into twice:

"This isn't the first time my Lambo has been broken into. It's not the first time. But the other time, I caught it on camera. But, pretty much this guy was walking the streets, in the middle of the night, and he pretty much checked the door on a bunch of cars."

She disclosed that her valuable items were not stolen when her car was broken into for the first time:

"And the first time my car was broken into, luckily there was nothing in it. But I left my door unlocked. And so, he was able to open my car door and he went into my car and didn't find anything. So he just left. Which was crazy, because he left the door open. You know? At least have the decency to shut it again. You know?"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section was bustling with reactions to Valkyrae's revelation, as more than 80 fans weighed in on the situation. Here's a snippet of some pertinent ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer talking about her car (Images via Jeru TV/YouTube)

One viewer explained why Valkyrae does not park her expensive car in the garage. Meanwhile, others were perplexed by the content creator's claims that it was her fault that someone had broken into the car.

