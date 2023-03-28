Valkyrae explains why Sykkuno gifted her an iPad "for no reason"

During a livestream on March 28, 2023, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" revealed that her good friend and fellow YouTuber Thomas "Sykkuno" surprised her by gifting her a new gadget. The streamer provided context for the present and recalled living in her previous house with Thomas, where content creators used to play Hearthstone and Teamfight Tactics on their iPads. Rachell, however, used to play these multiplayer games on her phone.

Seeing this, Sykkuno decided to gift her an Apple iPad along with the keyboard accessory. The 100 Thieves co-owner stated:

"He got me an iPad! Isn't that crazy?! And he got me, like, the keyboard. Randomly! Isn't that crazy? I was like, 'What the heck?!' It's like, one of those things that... yeah! For no reason!'"

"I was just so shocked" - Valkyrae talks about Sykkuno gifting her an Apple iPad

During the initial hours of her livestream on March 28, Valkyrae mentioned having an unexpected meeting with Sykkuno, who ended up giving her a gift. She stated:

"You guys will not believe what happened today. So, I come back after my walk with Mika. I walked Mika for a while. I come back and Sykkuno is there and he's like, 'Rae, I got you a gift!' I was like, 'Wait, what do you mean? You got me a gift? For what?' And then he went and got me the gift. And you know what he got me? You guys will never guess what he got me."

Viewers joked that the former Twitch streamer gave her a hug as a gift. Rachell started laughing and recalled the time she used to live with other content creators in her previous residence:

"I was literally talking about this a few months ago when we were living in the previous house. Everyone had these iPads. No, not a hug. Everyone had iPads and they played TFT and Hearthstone on. And I used to always play it on my phone. And so, I was like; this was a few months ago. I was like, 'Maybe I should get an iPad, so that I can be an iPad person, like everyone else.'"

Valkyrae showcased the iPad that Sykkuno gifted along with a keyboard accessory. The Los Angeles-based personality said she was "shocked" when she received the tablet:

"So now, I can be an iPad girl with everyone else, when they're playing Hearthstone and TFT. I just... this is like, one of those things where I would never go out of my way to buy. But I would really like it. You know what I mean? So, I was just so shocked! I was like, 'Why did you get me this?' That's so crazy!"

The conversation concluded with Valkyrae adding:

"I know, it was so thoughtful. It wasn't even for like, anything. Like, no reason. For my birthday. Not for Christmas, or nothing. He wanted to get me it because I said I wanted it. I was like, 'What?!' That's crazy!"

Fans react to Valkyrae's clip

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 128 community members commented on the streamer getting an iPad from Sykkuno. Here's a snippet of some notable fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Valkyrae and Sykkuno are known for giving each other gifts. Last year (on October 21, 2023), the latter revealed that the former gifted him an expensive piece of jewelry.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes