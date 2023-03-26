"Doing bad boy things adds to the brand story" - Fans react as Ludwig unveils official mascot for Moist Moguls

On March 26, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig unveiled Mogi, the official mascot of his professional esports team Moist Moguls. The announcement quickly went viral on Twitter, garnering over 15.9k likes in just a few hours. The streamer showcased four images of the joyful water droplet:

ludwig @LudwigAhgren stop what ur doing rn and say hi to Mogi



Hundreds of community members reacted to the update, with Twitter user @NeverOnYatus commenting:

"Clippy nostalgia, nice clean colors, doing bad boy things adds to the brand story. A+"

Online community provides take on Ludwig revealing Mogi, Moist Moguls' official mascot

The online community shared heartfelt messages about the streamer's announcement. Moist Moguls' member, aproto, reacted to Ludwig's post, writing:

Twitch streamer DansGaming also commented on the mascot, saying that it was "so moist":

YouTuber Daily Dose of Internet stated:

Twitch partner ACozyGamer praised the mascot and claimed that it resembled a character from the popular sidescrolling action game Cuphead:

Cozy @ACozyGamer @LudwigAhgren @MoistEsports haha hell ya! Looks like a DLC character in Cuphead. @LudwigAhgren @MoistEsports haha hell ya! Looks like a DLC character in Cuphead.

Numerous community members were looking forward to buying the Mogi merchandise:

Dan @dddaaann824 @LudwigAhgren @MoistEsports Yea where can I buy a hat with the little guy on it @LudwigAhgren @MoistEsports Yea where can I buy a hat with the little guy on it

Some pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Ludwig talks about Mogi on livestream

Ludwig "leaked" Moist Moguls' new logo and mascot during a livestream on March 25, 2023. He mentioned that Mogi is an amalgamation of the logos of Moist Esports and Mogul Moves:

"We know the Moist logo, right? This is the Moist logo. It's the drop. It's moisture. Liquid. The 'M' in the middle and that is moist and it's acid. That's what it is. But then, on the other side, the flip side. We have Mogul Moves logo. Which if you're not familiar with, it's this guy. It's the flower here. It's this sort of Cuphead-esque, cute, little personality, bubbly flower."

He described Mogi as a "cute little guy" and explained the various poses:

"We have a few different poses for him. I think this is his base form (the one in which Mogi holds an umbrella). But you know, sometimes we get a little crazy perhaps (the streamer shows an image of Mogi showing a hand gesture). You know?"

The former Twitch streamer continued further, adding:

Like, let's just say that somebody's talking, like, a hell of a lot s**t and they're like, a part of an org, who like, maybe lost in the round one of the tournament. They're saying like, 'One one on our team's ever going to get paid,' maybe you're dropping this one."

Ludwig also explained why Mogi was smoking in one of the images:

"Maybe sometimes, we smoke that M80 pack. You know what I mean? Sometimes we're smoking that M80 pack. You know how it is? We're getting f**king crazy in the streets, and then sometimes, you just need a little logo to be on the stream."

For context, on January 26, 2023, Ludwig announced that he had joined Moist Esports as a co-owner. A month later (on February 27, 2023), the Los Angeles-based personality revealed the formation of his professional Valorant esports team, Moist Moguls, and announced the roster the same day.

His team is currently participating in the NA Valorant Challengers League.

