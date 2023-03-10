Moist Moguls vs. Shopify Rebellion - NA Valorant Challengers League: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The North American Valorant Champions League (NA VCL) has been underway for a while now and is currently in the penultimate week of its Group stage. The tournament is the first step towards VCT Ascension, the winner of which will become part of the Americas League for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

March 10 marks the final day of NA VCL's fourth week. The first match of that day will be between Moist Moguls and Shopify Rebellion. It is a must-win game for both teams if they want to improve their chances of making it into the Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

Moist Moguls vs. Shopify Rebellion: Who will win this Week 4 Group A match of 2023 NA Valorant Challengers League

Predictions

Moist Moguls, known previously as BreakThru, made it to the main event of NA Valorant Challengers League 2023 through an undefeated Open Qualifiers run. However, they have been unable to get a victory since their first match in the main event. That said, players like thief and aproto bring a lot of experience to this side, and their IGL flyuh is one of the most underrated Initiator mains in the scene.

The Shopify Rebellion team definitely has the experience aspect going for them. They have been playing together and competing in Valorant esports for a very long time, going back to their Luminosity Gaming days. dazzLe has been known to be an excellent caller for the team, and mada can be a force to reckon with when he's in form.

The competition in Group A of the NA VCL 2023 is nearing, and both teams need this to win their match badly. Having recently been signed by Moist Esports, Moist Moguls have a lot of pressure to prove their mettle, and that might be what gives them the edge in this matchup, leading to a much-deserved victory.

Head-to-head

These two teams have not gone up against each other in the past.

Recent results

Under the new Moist Moguls banner, the team has played only a single game, in which they lost 0-2 against Turtle Troop. Before that, as BreakThru, the side had won their first game in the tournament against Oxygen Esports but lost to G2 Esports in their second.

Shopify Rebellion also have a 1-2 record in this NA VCL competition thus far. They won a game against Turtle Troop but lost to both Oxygen Esports and FaZe Clan.

Potential lineups

Moist Moguls

Brady "thief" Dever

Dever Alex "aproto" Protopapas

Protopapas Brock "brawk" Somerhalder

Somerhalder Xavier "flyuh" Carlson (IGL)

Carlson (IGL) Tyler " sym " Porter

" Porter Tanishq "Tanizhq" Sabharwal (Coach)

Shopify Rebellion

Adam " mada " Pampuch

" Pampuch Will "dazzLe" Loafman (IGL)

Loafman (IGL) Brandon "bdog" Sanders

Sanders Kaleb " moose " Jayne

" Jayne Victor " v1c " Truong

" Truong Jared "mac" Schneider (Coach)

Where to watch

Valorant fans from all over the world can watch the match live on the official Twitch channels of Knights Arena and Valorant North America. They can also tune into the former's YouTube channel, where the game will be streamed. If an individual prefers additional commentary, they can watch the games via one of the many watch parties hosted by streamers and other players.

Moist Moguls will take on Shopify Rebellion on March 10, 2023, at 1:00 pm PST/10:00 pm CET/2:30 am IST (the next day).

