Valorant NA Challengers League Week 3 highlights: TSM cause upset against The Guard, Moist Moguls debut under new banner, and more

The first split of the North American Valorant Challengers League (NA VCL) 2023 started in the beginning of February. Three weeks of the tournament are already underway, and teams have played three matches each.

The tournament has 12 participating rosters that consist of the most talented players in the tier-2 scene in the region. They are fighting it out for a chance to compete in the VCT Ascension tournament, winning which will give them a chance to play in the Americas League in the upcoming years.

After a short break, owing to the LOCK//IN broadcasts, NA VCL made a comeback this week with six exciting matches. Week 3 took place between February 28 and March 2, 2023.If you missed catching the matches live, this article has you covered on all that went down in the North American Valorant Champions League this week.

Valorant Champions League North America: Week 3 match results and highlights

Map vetos from the third week of the tournament

February 28, 2023

The Guard vs TSM: TSM ban Split; TGRD ban Fracture; TSM pick Lotus; TGRD pick Pearl; TSM ban Haven; TGRD ban Icebox; Ascent remains

TSM ban Split; TGRD ban Fracture; TSM pick Lotus; TGRD pick Pearl; TSM ban Haven; TGRD ban Icebox; Ascent remains Moist Moguls vs Turtle Troop: TTR ban Ascent; MxM ban Icebox; TTR pick Fracture; MxM pick Pearl; TTR ban Haven; MxM ban Lotus; Split remains

March 1, 2023

G2 Esports vs Oxygen Esports: G2 ban Lotus; OXG ban Fracture; G2 pick Split; OXG pick Haven; G2 ban Lotus; OXG ban Icebox; Ascent remains

G2 ban Lotus; OXG ban Fracture; G2 pick Split; OXG pick Haven; G2 ban Lotus; OXG ban Icebox; Ascent remains FaZe Clan vs Shopufy Rebellion: FaZe ban Icebox; SR ban Pearl; FaZe pick Ascent; SR pick Lotus; FaZe ban Haven; SR ban Split; Fracture remains

March 2, 2023

Disguised vs OREsports : OR ban Lotus; DSG ban Icebox; OR pick Split; DSG pick Haven; OR ban Ascent; DSG ban Fracture; Pearl remains

: OR ban Lotus; DSG ban Icebox; OR pick Split; DSG pick Haven; OR ban Ascent; DSG ban Fracture; Pearl remains M80 vs MAD Lions: M80 ban Lotus; MAD ban Haven; M80 pick Pearl; MAD pick Icebox; M80 ban Split; MAD ban Ascent; Fracture remains

Results for Week 3 of 2023 NA Valorant Challengers League

February 28, 2023

The Guard vs TSM: 0-2 [Lotus 7-13, Pearl 16-18]

0-2 [Lotus 7-13, Pearl 16-18] Moist Moguls vs Turtle Troop: 0-2 [Fracture 13-15. Pearl 9-13]

March 1, 2023

G2 Esports vs Oxygen Esports: 2-0 [Split 13-4, Haven 13-7]

2-0 [Split 13-4, Haven 13-7] FaZe Clan vs Shopufy Rebellion: 2-1 [Haven 11-13, Lotus 13-3, Fracture 16-14]

March 2, 2023

Disguised vs OREsports : 2-1[Split 13-6, Haven 12-14, Pearl 15-13]

: 2-1[Split 13-6, Haven 12-14, Pearl 15-13] M80 vs MAD Lions: 2-0 [Pearl 13-6. Icebox 13-6]

Top highlights from Week 3 of Valorant Challengers League NA

1) Kanpeki and gMd play in perfect sync to seal Map 1 for TSM

TSM overcame a man disadvantage in round 20 on the back of the perfect sychronization between Kanpeki's Skye and gMd's Omen. The latter stuck the defuse and Kanpeki shot down The Guard's players.

2) TTR wedid gets a 4K to secure the half

It is amazing to see Controllers frag out in Valorant. That's exactly what happened in round 12 of the Pearl game between Turtle Troop and Moist Moguls, as wedid sprayed down the opponents in style.

3) G2 OXY takes the breath out of Oxygen Esports' lungs on an eco

Just as the casters were speculating how good the G2 team is on save rounds, their star Duelist OXY popped off. Starting with two crispy Ion Sheriff headshots, and then shooting a Raze rocket into the enemies, he finished off with another headshot from the pistol.

4) BABYBAY's Stinger 4K on fracture

A strong start on the third map was necessary for FaZe Clan. After losing the pistol round on Fracture, the team decided to force buy. BABYBAY's excellent 4K with the Stinger on the round paid dividends on the investment, despite the recent nerfs to what players jokingly refer to as the "best gun in Valorant."

5) DSG Exalt's Ace to give his team the 10th round on Split

Exalt was at the top of his game in the match against OREsports and pretty much carried the team on his back in multiple rounds in the series. His Ace in round 15 of the Split game was a highlight of the Valorant Challengers League match.

6) MAD Ange's insane 1v4 clutch on Icebox

M80 wanted to force the issue in round eight of their Icebox game against MAD Lions. The didn't have any rifles, but decided to invest three ultimates into the round to secure it, and surprisingly came very close.

It was the MAD Lions' Viper's excellent hold on the spike that spoilt their plans as he managed to dance around B-Green and get the last four kills of the round to secure it for his team.

Upcoming matchups

Week 4 of the Valorant Challengers League NA will host the following matches:

Wednesday, March 8

M80 vs Disguised (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) TSM vs OREsports (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Thursday, March 9

G2 Esports vs Turtle Troops (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) The Guard vs Mad Lions (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

Friday, March 10

Shopify Rebellion vs Moist Moguls (1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day])

(1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST [next day]) FaZe Clan vs Oxygen Esports (4 pm PST / 1 am CET [next day] / 5.30 am IST [next day])

