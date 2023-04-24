Twitch streamer Clix gets banned from Fortnite after seemingly "teaming" in a professional tournament

On April 24, 2023, Twitch streamer Cody "Clix" took to Twitter to reveal that he has been banned from Fortnite for 14 days after competing in the $100 Cash Cup. Based on an in-game message, the content creator was suspended for seemingly teaming up with a competitor.

Cody posted a six-minute video on the social media platform, detailing the situation. He claimed to have contacted Epic Games, who confirmed that the ban will remain in place.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Clix has been banned from Fortnite for 2 weeks following "teaming" in a $100 Cash Cup



This means he is also disqualified from this FNCS and next FNCS... and cannot attend LAN in Copenhagen Clix has been banned from Fortnite for 2 weeks following "teaming" in a $100 Cash Cup This means he is also disqualified from this FNCS and next FNCS... and cannot attend LAN in Copenhagen https://t.co/KZURVeX2Tq

"I can't play for the next four months" - Clix talks about his latest Fortnite ban, explains match that led to it

The Twitter video began with Clix announcing that he has been banned from Fortnite for two weeks. He elaborated on what this means for his professional gaming career:

"I'm banned for two weeks. If you guys didn't know, this means that I can't play in FNCS (Fortnite Champion Series) Grand Finals and I can't also play in the next FNCS, in a month. So, that means I can't go to the LAN event and obviously, and I can't play for the next four months, for FNCS."

The 18-year-old then mentioned speaking with the game's developer, Epic Games:

"I had a call with Epic. As of right now, it's going to be like that. As of right now, it's going to stay like that. I pray to god, something changes. Since this is my life. I moved here for this."

Clix played a highlight reel from the match that resulted in his suspension from the battle royale. He showcased the gameplay of a player named "User-6caf00f27," who was also banned. The content creator claimed that the latter followed him and stream-sniped him:

"So, this individual, User-blah, blah, blah, he also got banned. He got banned for the same time, which is two weeks. So, let's just start real quick. So, for the whole game, chat... and for the whole stream, chat, the whole game event, he beat me the whole time. He's following me since the start. He's been following me. Shooting me. He'd done over 350 damage to me. The whole, entire game."

Cody revealed the identity of the person who had the phrase "N1 (number one) Clix Hater," in their Twitter bio. The Fortnite pro also showcased the latter's direct messages on Twitter and added:

"This is him. He's 15 and his bio, 'Number one Clix hater.' And he also messaged me and said, 'My bad, bro. Don't want anything bad to happen, I did it as a joke, lol.' So, this guy, in his bio, is, 'Number 1 Clix hater.'"

He further talked about how the player had deliberately tried to get him banned:

He purposely did this, to get me banned. He purposely did all this. Literally, in his bio, chat! It literally says, like, 'Number 1 Clix hater.' Like, I'm not even trolling! He literally tweeted, like, all this stuff. Like, I'm not even trolling! But, that's some proof real quick."

The American internet star continued showing the gameplay. As the six-minute video concluded, he issued an apology:

"I really do apologize... and I do wish that consequences gets lowered to... hopefully a little bit shorter than this."

Online community reacts to the streamer's address

Cody's address went viral in the Fortnite community, with several prominent members weighing in on the situation. Here's what they had to say:

SypherPK @SypherPK @Clix 2 Weeks for a heat of the moment mistake is too much. This isn't the same as 2 players agreeing to team in a tournament. You were getting stream sniped and made a mistake in the heat of the moment. A shorter suspension would have been enough. @Clix 2 Weeks for a heat of the moment mistake is too much. This isn't the same as 2 players agreeing to team in a tournament. You were getting stream sniped and made a mistake in the heat of the moment. A shorter suspension would have been enough.

Stable Ronaldo @StableRonaldo @Clix Honestly bro it doesn’t make sense, even though I quit this game, how can they ban the only person who brings them insane viewership on the competitive side. Hope everything gets resolved for you, shame this is the outcome of everything. @Clix Honestly bro it doesn’t make sense, even though I quit this game, how can they ban the only person who brings them insane viewership on the competitive side. Hope everything gets resolved for you, shame this is the outcome of everything.

Zemie @Zemie @Clix 2 week ban is a bit extreme in my opinion. He definitely made some poor decisions while showing he was being stream sniped and a punishment is justified but not for that long. @Clix 2 week ban is a bit extreme in my opinion. He definitely made some poor decisions while showing he was being stream sniped and a punishment is justified but not for that long.

BonsaiBroz @BonsaiBroz



But after this video it’s pretty clear that you just made a small mistake in the heat of the moment after being completely SS ALL game I would’ve done the same. This is a stream sniper issue not teaming @Clix All I saw was the clip and was on the side of suspending you for the 2 weeksBut after this video it’s pretty clear that you just made a small mistake in the heat of the moment after being completely SS ALL game I would’ve done the same. This is a stream sniper issue not teaming @Clix All I saw was the clip and was on the side of suspending you for the 2 weeksBut after this video it’s pretty clear that you just made a small mistake in the heat of the moment after being completely SS ALL game I would’ve done the same. This is a stream sniper issue not teaming

Jake @CEOwnerJake @Clix I hope other big creators chime in and support you, if people Like aussie, sypher, nick, etc. want stream sniping to end, THIS is the best opportunity to finally take a stand #FreeClix @Clix I hope other big creators chime in and support you, if people Like aussie, sypher, nick, etc. want stream sniping to end, THIS is the best opportunity to finally take a stand #FreeClix

Clix is one of the most well-known Fortnite personalities who has played and streamed the multiplayer game for over 5,000 hours on Twitch. He has been broadcasting on the platform since 2018 and boasts 5,887,176 followers on his channel.

