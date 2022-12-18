Who is Anas? Fortnite pro takes home $1,000,000 after winning MrBeast's Fortnite Challenge

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast's" much-anticipated Fortnite tournament concluded earlier today, with professional Fortnite player Anas winning a whopping $1,000,000 cash prize. The European personality is currently on the active roster of the David Beckham co-owned esports organization, Guild Esports, alongside British pro player Henrick "Hen."

Anas' recent victory at the MrBeast tournament went viral on Twitter. He claimed that his time playing the game was the "longest two hours of his life," and announced his victory by saying:

"Won @MrBeast Tournament ($1,000,000)."

Anas shares thoughts on winning $1 million at MrBeast's tournament

Guild Esports' official YouTube channel shared a short clip, featuring the Fortnite pro sharing his experience after winning MrBeast's Extreme Challenge tournament. He revealed that he had been practicing and "grinding" for the special event all week and stated:

"So crazy! Yeah, I'm so heavy, like, I grinded all week, and then I don't know. I didn't even play. I barely played any league this week, actually. I only played MrBeast's cup! Yes, just grinded and grinded."

Gaming community reacts to Anas winning $1,000,000 at MrBeast's Fortnite tournament

The 20-year-old gamer's victory celebrations went viral on the social media platform, with the reaction thread featuring comments from over 3,800 gaming community members. Several prominent Twitter users lauded the gamer, with MrBeast saying:

Team Liquid's Fortnite player Seeyun commented:

Twitch streamer and gaming analyst Boop claimed that the Fortnite pro is an "absolute undefeated gaming warlord":

Twitch star and founder of Oni Studios, Ali "SypherPK" expressed his opinions, saying:

Not all fan reactions were positive, however, with Twitter user @CryptoScoob6294 claiming that the win was "kinda unfair":

Hanna @CryptoSoob6294 @anasfnbr @MrBeast lowkey think it's kinda unfair that a pro player won… i still got top 1% tho so i'm not the maddest, how about we make some cash tourneys that pro players are banned from

Another user @kuttxo commented, saying that "rich get richer":

kutt @kuttxo @anasfnbr @MrBeast nice… the winner is a sweaty rich fortnite pro.. so cringe. As always the rich get richer, Mr. Beast is a joke

Esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" shared Anas' stats at MrBeast's tournament on his official handle. He stated:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



He is just 20 years old Fortnite pro @anasfnbr just won $1 million in MrBeast's Fortnite Challenge… yes all $1,000,000

Some of the most relevant fan reactions from his reaction thread were along these lines:

jango @theleftperson @JakeSucky @anasfnbr @MrBeast @FortniteGame he's been practicing for 3 days and sets his best score during the tourney, he's a born competitor

zavieir @zavieir @JakeSucky @anasfnbr @MrBeast @FortniteGame A pro player that already makes thousands … what a surprise … should've been Casual only

Josh 🤗 @JoshMooreSK @JakeSucky @anasfnbr @MrBeast @FortniteGame Personally, pros and creators should have been excluded from the tourney imo - The skill gap, equipment, & connection def plays a factor. This man has literally won like a $400k tourney in the past but a hard task none-the-less 2 accomplish. GGs t'was fun.

In addition to being a professional gamer, Anas is also a well-known Twitch streamer. He began his streaming career on the Amazon-owned platform in 2020 and currently has 99,406 followers.

The Dane has played and streamed two games on his channel, including the Epic Games-developed battle royale for more than 265 hours and Riot Games' Valorant for 1.4 hours.

His livestream on December 18 during MrBeast's Extreme Challenge tournament was one of the most successful broadcasts. His channel had a peak viewership of 6,037 fans and gained 1.7k followers during the 38-minute-long stream.

