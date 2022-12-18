MrBeast Fortnite tournament leaderboard, format, total prize, and more

On Saturday (December 17), YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" hosted his $1,000,000 Extreme Challenge Fortnite tournament. The special event was a huge success, with several prominent Fortnite personalities competing.

Aside from the million-dollar prize, the top 100,000 players in the Extreme Challenge Fortnite tournament received the exclusive Beast Brella Umbrella:

A special reward for the top 100,000 players in the YouTuber's Extreme Survival Challenge (Image via Epic Games)

In this article, we'll take a deep dive into the event, examine the format, and detail the leaderboard, total prize, and tournament winner.

MrBeast's Fortnite Extreme Survival Challenge format explained

The tournament was held on a special in-game island created by Atlas Creative called MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge. In this, players had to avoid hazards, survive "extreme challenges," and earn "Score" within a certain amount of time. In an official announcement, Epic Games mentioned:

"Avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges to earn “Score.” Earn as much Score as you can before time runs out in the match."

Epic Games stated that players can play "as many matches" as they want during this time. The game's developers also clarified that the placement will be determined by the Score of the player's "best match":

"You can play as many matches as you want during this time. After the challenge concludes, the Score of your best match (the match you got the most Score in) will determine your placement. The player with the highest Score will earn one million dollars (USD)!"

MrBeast's Fortnite Extreme Survival Challenge leaderboard, winner, and total prize

The much-anticipated event concluded and it was revealed that Fortnite professional player "Anas," who plays for esports team Guild, rose above all and bagged the $1,000,000 cash prize, scoring a total of 142,099 points.

De_Tibbe finished second, trailing by 1,501 points (140,598). Dave 3l was awarded third place, with the Canadian gamer missing out on the runner-up spot by only five points (140,593):

Final leaderboard of the special event, revealing Fortnite pro Guild Anas winning the tournament (Image via Twitter)

Anas took to Twitter to celebrate the victory. His update went viral on the social media platform, garnering over 69,000 likes and more than 3k community members commenting:

Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions from Anas' conversation thread:

In addition to the $1M cash prize and the limited-time Beast Brella Umbrella item, Fortnite has announced exclusive in-game items such as the MrBeast and MrBeast6000 skins, Smasher and Beast Claw pickaxes, Beast Backdrop wrap, Prized Package Back Bling, Wrapped and Revved Glider, and Beast Blastin' Emote.

The aforementioned items can be obtained from the Item Shop.

