"It's just bad" - xQc goes off at Ice Spice, says her new song "doesn't go anywhere"

During a livestream on July 27, 2023, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" shared his thoughts on Ice Spice's recent song, Deli. The content creator was surprised to hear the chorus being sung "four times" in a two-minute track. He then criticized the song, claiming it lacked "drive and energy." According to Felix, Deli "doesn't go anywhere," and the melody isn't catchy enough.

The former Overwatch pro also remarked:

"It's just bad."

xQc explains why he believes Ice Spice's Deli is a "bad" song

Felix was 42 minutes into his broadcast when he watched Ice Spice's recently released music video. Following its conclusion, the French-Canadian personality opined:

"Okay, this song is just not... I'm going to keep it a buck, chat, the song is two minutes long, and I think the chorus or whatever, or like, the hook happens, like four times. Or five times. How is that even possible?"

The 27-year-old streamer did not want to sound too "negative," claiming that he enjoys some of Ice Spice's music. However, he stated that Deli had "no drive":

"Yeah, chat. I guess, I'll not be too negative. Okay, chat? I like some of her music. Maybe one song. This song feels like it has no drive. It has no energy. It doesn't go anywhere. There's no... it's not catchy. It doesn't make you move or anything. It's just... it just does nothing."

Timestamp: 00:42:25

xQc also explained why he believed the song was "bad," stating that Ice Spice was "forcing" some of the aspects of her music that made her successful:

"Normally, when she puts... the two things that make her successful on a catchy beat, it's like, it'll do decent. Now, it's like, she tries to force both and it's just bad."

Fans react to the streamer's criticisms

xQc's critique of Ice Spice's song elicited over 24 reactions in the YouTube comments section. Some agreed with his point of view:

YouTube community discussing the streamer's critique of Ice Spice's song 1/3 (Image via YouTube)

Others joked that the streamer was "mad" because Ice Spice didn't respond to his private messages:

YouTube community discussing the streamer's critique of Ice Spice's song 2/3 (Image via YouTube)

Here are some more pertinent responses:

YouTube community discussing the streamer's critique of Ice Spice's song 3/3 (Image via YouTube)

xQc is a well-known figure in the streaming industry, having won the Just Chatting award at YouTube's Streamy Awards 2022. He currently has over 11 million followers on his Twitch channel and averages 50,407 viewers per stream.