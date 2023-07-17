xQc gives his hot take on Steph Curry's viral hole-in-one, says it happened because of "pure luck"

On July 17, 2023, popular internet personality Felix "xQc" went live on his Twitch channel. While browsing trending TikToks, the content creator came across a viral video featuring Stephen "Steph" Curry's recent golf accomplishment. For context, the basketball player competed in the American Century Championship, during which he hit a 152-yard hole-in-one.

xQc was seemingly not impressed by Steph Curry's feat, claiming that the latter's hole-in-one was the result of "pure luck."

"You're not aiming for the actual hole itself" - xQc explains why he believes Steph Curry's sensational hole-in-one was "pure luck"

While watching Steph Curry's viral video, the French-Canadian personality asked his audience if the hole-in-one was "good." He then claimed that acing in golf was the result of "pure luck":

"Is that good? Chat, hole-in-ones are pure luck, let's be honest. Chat, let's be honest, chat. There is no hole-in-one that isn't pure luck."

Calling it a "simple concept," the Twitch star claimed numerous variables could affect a golf ball's trajectory and prevent it from being a hole-in-one.

xQc also stated that golfers do not typically aim for the ball to land directly in the cup:

"Because it is a simple concept. Because every strike that you do has a purpose. Right? Has a purpose. There is so much garbage that can happen to a ball, for it to be a hole-in-one, that most of you don't even control. Okay? You drive the ball to drive it in the right direction. You're not aiming for the actual hole itself. That's just not what they are doing."

Timestamp: 02:14:20

He added:

"Trying to get the ball, like, what the f**k are you talking about? Out of that, the wedge, the iron, the f**king putter... yeah! Most of it is luck!"

Fans react to the streamer's hot take

The YouTube comments section featured over 28 fans responding to Felix's thoughts on Steph Curry's hole-in-one. According to one viewer, the former Overwatch pro was "right to some degree":

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing the streamer's opinion 1/3 (Image via YouTube)

Another community member mentioned esports veteran Michael "Shroud" and commented:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing the streamer's opinion 2/3 (Image via YouTube)

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing the streamer's opinion 3/3 (Image via YouTube)

xQc is a renowned Twitch personality, best known for playing a variety of games on his channel. At the time of writing, he was the second-most-popular creator on the platform, with over 11.9 million followers.