We're only a few weeks into the offseason, and Steph Curry is already making it rain with his long-distance shots.

Like many NBA stars before him, Curry is a fan of playing golf when he's not suited up for the hardwood. What's interesting about his hobby is the fact that he's also talented at it to the point that he can compete at a professional level.

True enough, Steph Curry proved exactly why he belongs in the world of golf. During his 11th appearance for the American Century Championship, Curry hit a jaw-dropping hole-in-one.

Fans on social media are now convinced that the four-time NBA champion has made a deal with the devil considering how his shots are always spot-on no matter what sport he plays. Here's what they had to say:

@notcrypticno tweeted: "I've seen enough. This man has a 360 deal with the devil"

@Irunnia_ tweeted: "This guy’s got an incredible hand to eye coordination. He’s very good with his hands. Wonder if there are any more tricks he can do with his hands. IYKYK"

@mansam00sa tweeted: "There’s nowhere this man can’t score"

@DaybedNFT tweeted: "haters will say it’s AI"

@xShearx tweeted: "Most coordinated athlete of all time and it's not even close. Arguably the greatest athlete but that's another convo..."

@ThaPill82 tweeted: "I had no idea he was this good. He might actually take up the sport when he retires."

@sirbubblesnyc tweeted: "Steph Curry doesn’t miss in any sport! Is there anything this guy can’t do? I’m just waiting for him to win Wimbledon while juggling flaming tennis balls."

@ic2morrowmac tweeted: "The way he measures the distance of the ball in the air, as it falls to the ground, with a slight nod of the head. Fantastic Shot!"

Steph Curry admits he wants to play Pro Golf after his NBA career

2023 American Century Championship - Day One

In 2017, Steph Curry admitted that he wants to play golf professionally after his NBA career is over.

However, he knows that competing in the PGA isn't as easy as it sounds. Curry said during a conversation with Daniel Mano that like basketball, he will need to put an effort into refining his golf skills before he can make the big leagues.

It appears that Steph Curry is doing just that, considering that he's been doing work in other golf leagues. Curry has undoubtedly shown huge potential to the point of making his fans believe that he can one day become a pro golf player.

