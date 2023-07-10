"Nobody said it was weird" - xQc opens up and discusses why he purchased a McLaren supercar

During a Kick livestream on July 10, 2023, popular streamer Felix "xQc" opened up and discussed why he purchased a McLaren 720S Spider. While playing Rocket League, the content creator discussed whether he had "changed." He then explained that he did not buy the supercar to "flex." Instead, he purchased it "like a trophy."

Sharing more details into the matter, the former Overwatch pro said:

"Change is good. That makes sense. It's just, like, bro, listen! I'm not going to get into the details. Bro, I got a car that's worth a good amount of money. It wasn't a flex. I just brought it as, like, a trophy - for everything! And, nobody cared. Like, nobody said it was weird, or like, a flex. It was, like, a thing I did."

"Realized he had infinite money" - Fans believe xQc has "changed" as streamer discusses why he bought a McLaren 720S Spider

xQc and his McLaren 720S Spider have been a topic of conversation in the streaming community ever since his ex-girlfriend, Sammy "Adept," implied that she "technically owns" the car because it was registered in her name. On November 2, 2022, the French-Canadian streamer put an end to the rumors, saying:

"The car is being transferred to me, okay? And it's fine! It's like, even if things pop off and go crazy, it's still mine! Like, my name is on the car. Do you guys not get it? Like, the reason why she is a co-owner, is that she had a license so that it'd be registered. So it can be driven around. Does that make sense? Like, the car has to be registered with somebody. So, yeah, the title and registrant. Yes! My name is on the title. The title is mine."

The car was brought up again earlier today when xQc stated that he purchased it as a "trophy." He then claimed that "some s**t" happened to his possession and added:

"And, some s**t happened with it and it's like - it is what it is. I'm not going to talk about it."

The 27-year-old content creator also disclosed that he bought a new car which was "one-tenth" of the value:

"It's like... I have to find something else and I brought something else. It's like so slim. It's like one-tenth of the value. And people say I changed? Why?!"

Over 55 community members have shared their thoughts on the streamer's clip. According to one viewer, Felix has "changed." They elaborated:

"Not saying it's a bad thing, but he did 'change.' He never expressed in the past that buying cars was dumb, but would always s**t the purchase and wear of diamond watches, rings, and chains during react segments. I don't think he has changed his values or anything, more like he just saw how cool the diamonds looked like in real life. Realized he had infinite money, and just bought them anyway."

Fans discussing the streamer's clip 1/2 (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Others, meanwhile, wondered what would happen with xQc's McLaren:

Fans discussing the streamer's clip 2/2 (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

xQc is among the most recognizable figures in the streaming industry and has amassed over 11 million followers on his Twitch channel. In addition to being an avid gamer, Felix is a popular Just Chatting content creator, having broadcasted 4,343 hours under this category.

