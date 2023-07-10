"Finding something that's a fit for you" - xQc agrees with Jonah Hill wanting to "set boundaries" with Sarah Brady in leaked DMs

Twitch star Felix "xQc" returned to his channel on July 10, 2023. During the Just Chatting segment, he shared his thoughts on the recent controversy involving popular actor Jonah Hill. For context, the latter's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, leaked a series of personal text messages and accused him of "emotional abuse."

Sarah Brady revealed a message from December 2, 2021, in which Jonah Hill discussed "boundaries." An excerpt from the actor's direct message reads:

"Plain and simple: If you need - surfing with men. Boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men. To model. To post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit. To post s*xual pictures. Friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting lunch or coffee or something respectful - I am not the right partner for you. If these things bring you to a place of happiness, I support it. These are my boundaries for romantic relationships.

Jonah Hill added:

"My boundaries with you based on the ways these have actions have hurt our trust."

After reading this, xQc used an analogy to explain his perspective on the matter, implying that he agreed with Jonah Hill about setting boundaries in the relationship.

The Twitch star said:

"It's all about finding something that's a fit for you. If you only date somebody that wears a hat - if it's very important for them to wear a hat, and they have spaghetti in their pockets, right? I think that's a request that is important to you. If they don't want to abide by that because that's not who they are, then they can walk away. Then they cannot date. Right?"

"Dating is like a puzzle" - xQc gives his take on Sarah Brady and Jonah Hill's leaked DMs

The conversation started at the 18-minute mark of xQc's recent broadcast. After reading the aforementioned text leaked by Sarah Brady, the French-Canadian personality provided an analogy to share his thoughts about the situation.

He said:

"Guys, I'm going to have the most - either molten take of all time or the most cold take of Antarctica of all time. Okay? I think it's appropriate if you meet somebody to say something as unhinged as, 'If you're not willing to wear a hat all the time and have spaghetti in your pockets, we can't be together.' I think that's fair enough! It's something random or what."

The 27-year-old streamer then claimed that relationships are all about finding someone who is "fit for you." He gave another example of someone who expresses a desire to avoid dating streamers and YouTubers:

"It's the same thing, like, saying, 'I don't date people,' let's say that, 'are streamers or YouTubers.' Think if I said, 'If you are a YouTuber and you make videos I don't want to date you.' Right? It's not because, 'Oh, I make videos.' Who cares about what it is? That's what I want. Right? And, it's not who you are. Right? Then don't date."

Timestamp: 00:18:45

The conversation continued with xQc stating that he believed dating is similar to a puzzle:

"I think dating is like a puzzle. Okay? And, some pieces just don't fit. Okay? Some pieces don't go together. And, you develop that and you understand it, as relationship develops. Okay?"

Fans react to xQc's take

xQc's stance on the Sarah Brady-Jonah Hill controversy attracted over 78 responses in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Fans discussing the streamer's thoughts on the controversy (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc is one of Twitch's most popular content creators, best known for playing a variety of games on his channel. He recently shocked the online community after accepting a Kick contract worth $100 million.

Poll : 0 votes