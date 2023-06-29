Create

"Government equals safe" - xQc seemingly voices his support for unregulated gambling, leaves fans divided

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jun 29, 2023 04:57 GMT
xQc gave his hot take on unregulated gambling on June 29, 2023 (Image via xQc/Twitch and Sportskeeda)
On June 29, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" decided to watch YouTuber MuKitty's video, titled This Is Why Pokimane Is The Real Mysoginst, on livestream. The video highlighted his recent heated debate with Imane "Pokimane" and Hasan "HasanAbi" regarding streamers who accept sponsorships from unregulated gambling companies.

The former Overwatch pro made a sarcastic remark, stating that he feels "really safe" knowing that the government "greenlights" regulated gambling. He implied his support for unregulated gambling by saying:

"Government equals safe. PogChamp (Twitch emote)."

"This is why living in an echo chamber is not good for the brain" - Online community unhappy with xQc's hot take on unregulated gambling

xQc was two hours into his livestream when he came across the MuKitty video. At one point, HasanAbi made a comment about unregulated cryptocurrency gambling being "bad."

When the French-Canadian streamer heard the remark, he sarcastically said:

"Chat! Remember, chat - it's only regulated if the government says that it is. That makes me feel really safe about the nature of the gamba (gambling) if the government greenlights it. Woo! Yeah, dude! 'Literally yes.' Oh, man!"

Timestamp: 02:22:45

As expected, xQc's statements were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, wherein more than 540 community members responded. Some expressed their dissatisfaction with his take, arguing that the point of regulating gambling is to ensure that it is not rigged:

Community on the streamer-focused forum sharing their thoughts on Felix&#039;s recent take (Image via r/LivestreamFail)
Others were surprised to see him watching MuKitty's video "unironically":

"And this is why living in an echo chamber is not good for the brain. What's next, he says insulin bought on a street corner is just as safe as any from a licensed drug store?"
xQc has been embroiled in a major feud with Pokimane and HasanAbi since accepting a $100 million two-year, non-exclusive livestreaming contract with Kick. After the latter streamers expressed their thoughts on the Trainwreckstv-backed platform and its affiliation with Stake.com, the 27-year-old slammed them, claiming they were "jealous" of his success.

During a livestream on June 23, 2023, xQc said Pokimane and HasanAbi were "scared" of Kick succeeding. He added that all they'd have would be their "morals and ethics."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
