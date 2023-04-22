5 most infamous Twitch streamer communities

The backbone of their online presence, fan-based communities, is pivotal to Twitch streamers as they provide a sense of belonging for viewers and fans. Content creators can grow their audience, increase engagement, and establish a loyal fanbase by creating a shared understanding of identity between fans and themselves.

Despite being crucial for a streamer's long-term success on Twitch, specific communities have gained notoriety for engaging in harmful behavior. Characterized by their aggressive and toxic behavior towards other streamers, viewers, and members of the community, these rogue groups of fans comprised of a minority tarnish the image of the community.

However, certain fandoms have gained a reputation for their controversial behavior. These groups are often associated with specific streamers who have cultivated a dedicated fanbase but whose content or conduct has been controversial.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Exploring five streamer communities notorious for their behavior

1) Ice Poseidon and the CX Community

The controversial Twitch stream Paul "Ice Poseidon" and his community are starting this list. The popular content creator recently returned to Twitch after a long involuntary hiatus following a ban from the Amazon-owned platform. Thanks to his chaotic IRL streams, which often push the boundaries of socially acceptable content, Paul has been swatted an estimated 40 times throughout his career by his viewers as a prank.

Ice's community has grown to become one of the most infamous communities following the 2017 swatting incident, which involved a viewer calling under Paul's name to report a bomb threat which led to Ice being banned from Twitch until August 2022.

2) Ethan Ralph

A self-described 'alt-right' member, Ethan Ralph is a divisive podcaster and former Twitch streamer who gained notoriety for leading the Gamergate harassment campaign, during which he and his viewers doxed and harassed game developer Brianna Wu.

Due to his aggressive and controversial content, Ralph's on-screen antics galvanized his viewers to indulge in toxic behavior, including harassment, doxing, and other forms of online abuse. This behavior led to Ralph being banned from Twitch and his eventual demise as a content creator.

3) JiDion's community

Jidon "JiDion" has become one of the most popular YouTubers and live streamers over the past few years. However, before his meteoric rise on YouTube, Jid was perma-banned from Twitch for instigating his viewers to spam the now notorious phrase 'L+Ratio' on fellow streamer Pokimane's streams.

This act was enough to forever tarnish his community as one of the most toxic communities in the streaming community despite the act being done at the behest of the famous YouTuber himself. After successfully creating the most significant controversy of 2023, America's biggest menace eventually publicly apologized and took full responsibility for his actions via a YouTube video.

However, JiDion's perma-ban still stands to date.

4) The 'Bajs'

One of the most popular communities within Twitch belongs to beloved Swedish streamer Hans "Forsen," known as the 'Bajs' or 'Forsen's Bajs.' The term bajs is slang for poop in Swedish and initially started as an inside joke within the community. The 'Bajs' are widely regarded for their dedication and loyalty to the streamer, as seen in the video above. However, the district has also seen its fair share of controversy.

While some of the 'Bajs' has been associated with engaging in toxic behavior in chat, Forsen has been criticized for using racist and sexist slurs while on stream. Aside from this, the 'Bajs' are also infamous for actively stream sniping and spamming, which has led to many memes becoming pop-culture icons. Forsen was recently banned on April 20, which remains to be lifted.

5) Juicers

Juicers is a term used to refer to fans of Twitch's most popular streamer, Felix "xQc." The name stems from Felix's tendency to use the phrase 'juice' to express excitement and hype, which led to his fans adopting the phrase as a way of describing themselves. Like any of the aforementioned passionate communities, Juicers are known for their loyalty and dedication to spamming emotes and messages in the chat.

However, like all the communities listed prior, Juicers have been criticized for their behavior in chat, on occasion bullying, doxing, harassing, or using racial, homophobic, or sexist slurs while the Canadian is streaming.

It is important to note that not all fans in these communities engage in harmful or controversial behavior and that many fans are likely supportive and well-behaved. However, the behavior of a small minority of fans can reflect poorly on the community as a whole.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes