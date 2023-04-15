5 permanently banned Twitch streamers who would thrive on Kick

Twitch has grown to become the premier streaming service for gamers, musicians, artists, and other creators to broadcast their content to a wide audience. Due to its rising popularity, the purple platform has opted to take a more proactive and stringent approach. It curbs streamers from promoting inappropriate behavior, harassment, hate speech, nudity or s*xual content, cheating or exploiting games, and engaging in illegal activities.

However, some creators have found themselves in troubled waters after failing to comply with the Amazon-owned platform's clear guidelines about what is and isn't allowed. As a result, streamers of varying popularity have been banned for what the officials deem a violation of guidelines and terms of service.

While Twitch does have clear guidelines, enforcement can sometimes be inconsistent, leading to frustration and confusion among streamers and viewers alike.

Recently, the new streaming platform Kick has been making waves following Adin Ross' signing with it after being perma-banned from the purple platform. The laid-back nature of the newest streaming platform, along with its fair revenue share, has taken over the industry ever since it was backed by the likes of Trainwreckstv and Ross.

Exploring banned Twitch streamers who would thrive on Kick

1) JiDion

A troll by profession, popular American YouTuber JiDion was perma-banned from Twitch for inciting his viewers to raid fellow streamer Pokimane's chat with the infamous "L+Ratio" message. The contender for the "Biggest Menace" was ultimately perma-banned for extreme harassment, which forced him to move to YouTube Live.

JiDion's content often pushes the boundaries of comedy and socially acceptable trolling, which is why he would thrive on Kick.

2) IShowSpeed

In the past couple of years, Darren "IShowSpeed" has become the most popular YouTube content creator thanks to the persona the 18-year-old plays on stream and in his videos. His entertaining and engaging commentary has helped him build a loyal fanbase despite being permanently banned from Twitch.

Like the previous entry on this list, Speed also pushes the envelope when it comes to his behavior. KICK's lenient and clear terms of service would ensure the young internet sensation can easily become the biggest streamer on the platform.

3) Destiny

American political commentator and former Twitch streamer, Steven "Destiny" has been banned or suspended on six different occasions. Steven's outspoken "edgy" personality and controversial opinions are often the reason behind these suspensions. However, this is also why Destiny has a strong and dedicated fanbase.

His last ban ultimately ended up becoming permanent. On March 23, 2022, the political and social commentator streamed on YouTube for a bit, before ultimately joining Kick on a three-month probationary period in March 2023.

4) Dr. Disrespect

With his stellar production quality and thirst for in-game violence, popular American content creator Herschel "Dr DisRespect" has cemented his legacy as one of the most influential streamers of this generation.

Doc's high-energy personality, humorous commentary, impressive mechanical skills in first-person shooter games, and iconic persona with a mullet, mustache, and sunglasses have made him a fan favorite.

Herschel was banned from Twitch on June 26, 2020, for reasons that still remain a mystery two-and-a-half years down the line. Nevertheless, the high-octane gameplay and even better production quality ensures that Doc always thrives, regardless of the platform he is streaming on.

5) Ice Poseidon

Arguably one of the worst cases of Twitch wrongly enforcing its rules, American YouTuber Paul "Ice Poseidon" was permanently banned from the platform after one of his viewers made a bomb threat for a flight Ice was boarding. His community and fanbase were rather toxic and often acted in a disturbing manner that was caused by Ice's behavior in his vlogs and streams.

Due to his "unique" content, which is often unpredictable and chaotic in nature, Paul has been banned or suspended from different streaming platforms for violating their rules and guidelines.

Given Kick's leniency and lack of moderation, Ice would be perfect for the new streaming platform.

