"That's where I live": JiDion reveals that there is a warrant out for his arrest in Houston, fans react

Popular YouTuber "JiDion" Adams recently took to his alternate Twitter account to reveal that there is a warrant out for his arrest in Houston. The warrant concerns his involvement in a video titled 'My College Professors Rejected Me! FT. JiDion' on Damii's YouTube channel.

In a tweet from an alternate account called @LiDion, the former Twitch star wrote:

"I just got a call that I have a warrant for my arrest in houston"

Fans of JiDion pointed out that since the warrant was in Houston, he could just avoid getting arrested by not going to the city. However, the streamer countered the argument by saying that Houston is his hometown and that it's where he lives:

"That’s where I live"

JiDion has a warrant out for criminal trespass in Houston, Texas

JiDion is known to pull various pranks in public. His YouTube channel, which currently has over 6.5 million subscribers, contains many videos of him pranking people, crashing events, and getting into all sorts of trouble.

Interestingly, the former Twitch star and Niko Omilana are currently releasing a collaborative series on YouTube. The Houston native has already been arrested multiple times during the show.

The streamer was once arrested by the French police for putting up a picture of himself in the Louvre. He was also detained for streaking during a cricket match between India and England.

While his fans might like his pranks, JiDion might be in serious trouble with the authorities for repeat offenses. His recent collaboration with Damii, where he helped the YouTuber propose to a university professor, might cause some big problems for him.

Some fans expressed doubts about whether the collaboration was real. However, others posted pictures of the warrant from the Harris County Sheriff's Office website, which states that one Jidon A. Adams has a misdemeanor warrant out for criminal trespass.

Ricky D @kav3rnus @Jidion6 Why am I under the impression this is intended to get traffic to that guy's channel? @Jidion6 Why am I under the impression this is intended to get traffic to that guy's channel?

Lia @Liaality @kav3rnus @Jidion6 It’s not. It’s public info, and there is infact a warrant for his arrest in Houston Texas. @kav3rnus @Jidion6 It’s not. It’s public info, and there is infact a warrant for his arrest in Houston Texas. https://t.co/XKPnDgTrHB

Twitter reactions

Here are some Twitter reactions to the warrant:

Yugi @Yugi601_ @Jidion6 I hope you can work it out and you don't get jammed up. But my brother in Christ, you gotta lay low. You be doing too much sometimes @Jidion6 I hope you can work it out and you don't get jammed up. But my brother in Christ, you gotta lay low. You be doing too much sometimes 💀

FearBuck @FearedBuck @Jidion6 never go back to texas mate @Jidion6 never go back to texas mate

dremo @dremo @Jidion6 turn urself in get another mugshot and sell it as merch again @Jidion6 turn urself in get another mugshot and sell it as merch again

A history of pranks

Known for being an online prankster, JiDion has a reputation for flying too close to the sun with his antics, both online and offline. For example, he was indefinitely banned from Twitch after his controversial role in harassing Pokimane, who had to end her stream earlier that day due to trolls in her chat.

Since then, he has made up with the streamer, even posting a whole YouTube video collaborating with her. However, when Twitch refused to allow him back on the platform, he took the prank route and appeared at last year's TwitchCon, which created quite a stir.

His actions at the convention further exacerbated the rift between him and Twitch, and he himself admitted to having been permanently banned from the purple platform.

