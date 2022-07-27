Why was JiDion permanently banned from Twitch? Exploring the controversial content creator's streaming career

YouTuber "JiDion" Adams, known for his prank videos on the platform, got banned from Twitch a day into the partnership program. Initially a two-week ban, the Amazon-owned streaming service later made it a permanent ban for "Extreme Harassment."

The ban was due to a hate raid he orchestrated on Twitch star Pokimane. During the raid, a legion of his fans flooded her stream and spammed the chat with terms aimed at denigrating the Moroccan-Canadian streamer and her content. Adams accepted his 14-day ban wholeheartedly, apologizing for his mistake.

. @Jidion6 On a serious note imma take this L cause what I did really was TOS lol, but that comeback stream is gonna be something pressure! Love y’all boys, banger dropping Sunday On a serious note imma take this L cause what I did really was TOS lol, but that comeback stream is gonna be something pressure! Love y’all boys, banger dropping Sunday💔

But his optimism was for naught as Twitch decided to permanently ban him for harassment a few days later. The decision, while welcomed by many, did not sit right with the content creator. He took to Twitter and implored Twitch to reconsider imposing a total ban for violating a single guideline. He posted a video caption #freejidion saying:

“I’m not here to talk about why I got banned, because I deserved to get banned. It is what it is. I broke the ToS. But what I am here to talk about is that I’m here to ask Twitch to make it fair.”

Everything you need to know about JiDion's permaban from Twitch

The widespread backlash against the content creator was majorly due to him targeting a female streamer. With many in the community labeling him a misogynist, JiDion publicly claimed that his actions, while misguided, had nothing to do with Pokimane's gender in a tweet:

"My dislike for her has nothing to do with her gender but her as a person, don’t get the two confused!!!!"

Nonetheless, he was permanently banned after one infraction, causing many to feel like he deserved another chance. In a video on Twitter, the YouTuber asked Twitch to be "fair" and reduce the ban to a two-week one, stating:

“I feel Twitch should keep my 14-day suspension, especially for a first-time offense, and not let outside factors determine [it].”

He was also of the opinion that community backlash is not enough reason for a platform to ban him, especially when it was his very first offense:

“What I did was wrong. But how am I supposed to do better the next time if I never get a next time?”

JiDion and Pokimane: Water under the bridge?

JiDion and Pokimane have since buried the hatchet. The YouTuber met up with her and even posted a video on his channel to reassure his fans of their reconciliation. Unsurprisingly, fans absolutely loved that JiDion had resolved such an inimical feud.

However, Twitch still did not recant their decision. In fact, on July 14, the former streamer had a meeting with the authorities, but to no avail. In a tweet, JiDion informed his community that he would never be coming back to the platform:

"Just got off a Zoom call with a Twitch Rep… I’m [n]ever coming back."

He even posted an official email sent by the the officials which forbade him from participating on the platform even after a review of the case. The email reads:

“Your account was recently suspended for Extreme Harassment. After reviewing the details of your case, we have decided that your account will remain suspended due to your violation of our Community Guidelines.”

It also warns the creator against circumventing the restrictions lest they incur harsher punishments.

. @Jidion6 Email I get right after the meeting Email I get right after the meeting😭😭 https://t.co/mOzzPiu5qa

Social media reactions following JiDion's indefinite ban

Despite the ubiquitous vitriol, loyal fans backed him up, denouncing Twitch for their decision. Many expressed their hostility towards the purple platform by spamming L Twitch under his tweet.

GOAT @Bigdriq @Jidion6 The person who you harrassed forgave you and everything and they still doin this that's sum BS. @Jidion6 The person who you harrassed forgave you and everything and they still doin this that's sum BS.

With many loyal supporters, JiDion has continued to enjoy widespread success on YouTube. His main channel recently crossed the five-million subscriber mark and has over 1.6 million subs on his other channels. Perhaps the creator may find his way back to to Twitch in the future, until then, fans can enjoy his content on the red platform.

