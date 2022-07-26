5 most xQc controversial Twitch stream moments

Felix “xQc” is presently among the top six most followed streamers on Twitch. With a massive following of 11.1 million, he is only behind Ninja, Auronplay, Rubius, Ibai, and Tfue.

The Canadian streamer lived in LA and Austin for some time before moving back to his hometown. His life has been no short of a roller coaster, with the online star involved in many feuds and conflicts.

Although the self-proclaimed “Juicer” is at the zenith of his popularity, many of his moments have involved controversy. From getting banned on Twitch to his gambling sponsorship deals, xQc has often found himself in the eye of the storm.

Five biggest controversies xQc has been involved in

1) Banned for cheating

In November 2020, during an online GlitchCon event organized by Twitch, xQc was caught using unfair methods to win a match in Fall Guys. Twitch discovered that he “stream sniped” a competitor during the competition.

The internet personality gained an unfair advantage by using his knowledge from watching another player’s stream. This practice is against Twitch and Twitch Rivals policies.

He was temporarily banned from the platform and debarred from participating in any TwitchCon event in the subsequent months.

2) Fined $6000 and suspended from OWL

In March 2018, Houston Outlaws stunned Dallas Fuel 4-0 in the first stage of the Overwatch League. Felix was dissatisfied with the outcome and hurled a homophobic slur at his opponent, which cost him $2000 in fine.

His later comments on social media only exacerbated the situation and cost him an additional $4000. xQc was also banned for the next four matches in the competition, which worsened his team’s chances.

According to the Overwatch League, the then big-name gamer was banned for using an emote in a:

“Racially disparaging manner on the league’s stream and social media, and using disparaging language against Overwatch League casters and fellow players on social media and his personal stream.”

3) Suspended for false reporting

In August 2018, the streamer of French descent was partnered with a player who did not possess the skill level of the former pro during a friendly match on Overwatch.

Felix eventually had enough of carrying his less-skilled peer and decided to spam report him. He reported him for poor teamwork, grief, cheating, and poor teamwork again.

Moreover, he only typed profane words and toxic comments in the review section. Blizzard handled the situation by suspending the streamer for 72 hours from the game.

4) Barred from GTA RP server

xQc has not been banned once or twice but five times from Grand Theft Auto’s NoPixel server. He has an on-and-off relationship with the game and the server.

In May 2021, the broadcaster received a permanent suspension from the server for causing controversy with other characters in the game. The 26-year-old got into trouble with the police officers during his stream after arbitrarily attacking and killing streamer PENTA.

Despite PENTA’s claim that no one would report Felix due to his large fan base, he has been penalized for his behavior.

5) Drama over streamer tier list

This recent episode from June 2022 saw xQc again find himself in the middle of controversy after making a streaming tier list on livestream. He placed himself in the top-most tier along with summit1g, Tyler1, and Asmongold.

Many of his tier placements enraged fans and streamers. Political commentator HasanAbi was among the few who spoke up against the absurd list. He said:

“I don’t give a f**k about xQc’s tier list.”

Popular streamer Mizkif also added that making tier lists is never a good idea because of all the conflict it creates.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

