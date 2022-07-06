How many times has xQc been banned from Twitch?

Felix "xQc" is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch right now. According to recent statistics, he is the second-most-watched streamer on the platform, along with being the most-watched variety streamer and most-watched variety streamer in English. He currently has 10.9 million followers and a staggering 84K subscribers on the purple platform.

However, being at the top of the game for so long does come with consequences. The streamer has a reputation for being outspoken and has been banned from League of Legends for offensive language. He even incurred several suspensions during his years as an Overwatch pro.

Coupled with these setbacks, xQc has five Twitch bans under his belt for various reasons.

Exploring xQc's Twitch bans

Felix started streaming when he was 19 years old. His first game was League of Legends but he also took an interest in Blizzard's Overwatch. xQc's streaming career took off after he left the pro scene and decided to concentrate on Twitch full time. Since then, he has become one of the most popular streamers on the purple platform.

Despite his long and prosperous career, xQc has famously incurred five bans on Twitch. The first hitch came when the platform banned him in July 2019.

He faced a 72-hour ban for showing an alleged explicit video on stream. The incident sparked a debate among the streaming community as fellow streamer Alinity only got a warning for the same offense.

The following year, in March 2020, xQc was struck with his second ban from the platform. He was already in murky waters after playing an adult themed title called Strip Connect 4, a lewd version of the popular game Connect 4.

While streaming, the former Overwatch Pro accidentally uncensored the game and was awarded another three-day ban for showing nudity. The only consolation was that the game became very popular that week, topping Steam charts after the clip went viral.

The Canadian's third ban is not as serious as the other ones in his career. During a 'Just Chatting' stream, he was tricked by a viewer to watch a graphic clip of two gorillas hidden in a GameCube animation. The little prank cost him a 24-hour ban. The enraged streamer later tweeted:

"BANNED FOR 24 HOURS, SHOWED A GORILLA SUPPOSEDLY F***ING ANOTHER FOR ABOUT A SECOND BY ACCIDENT. NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG. ENJOY YOUR DAY."

With that being said, the fourth ban is probably the most egregious one. During a Twitch Rivals event in November 2020, the streamer was punished with a seven-day suspension by Twitch for stream sniping his opponents. On top of the week-long ban, the Canadian also had to relinquish his winnings from the competition and was banned from Twitch Rivals for six months.

xQc also received a 24-hour ban for streaming the Tokyo Olympics. However, the Canadian seemingly was not in the wrong because he had been following the guidelines. The ban was subsequently revoked within a day. He tweeted about it, apologizing for not following the DMCA rules properly.

xQc @xQc I THINK I GOT MY CHANNEL LIVE-DMCA'd. I TOOK NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FINE. REALLY DIDN'T EXPECT IT BUT I COUL'VE EASILY AVOIDED THIS. SORRY FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE VIEWERS. I'LL BE BETTER/SMARTER NEXT TIME AND FOLLOW GUIDELINES MORE STRICTLY I THINK I GOT MY CHANNEL LIVE-DMCA'd. I TOOK NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FINE. REALLY DIDN'T EXPECT IT BUT I COUL'VE EASILY AVOIDED THIS. SORRY FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE VIEWERS. I'LL BE BETTER/SMARTER NEXT TIME AND FOLLOW GUIDELINES MORE STRICTLY

His fifth ban didn't arrive with a cogent reason and left viewers scratching their heads. Unlike previous times, he did not tweet about it and many were left baffled when the ban was reimposed in August last year. According to streamer bans, however, the Twitch giant was unbanned quite quickly:

StreamerBans @StreamerBans Twitch Partner "xQcOW" (@xqc) has been unbanned after 4 hours and 55 minutes!



#twitch #unban #partner Twitch Partner "xQcOW" (@xqc) has been unbanned after 4 hours and 55 minutes! #twitch partner ✅ Twitch Partner "xQcOW" (@xqc) has been unbanned after 4 hours and 55 minutes! ✅streamerbans.com/user/xqcow#twitch #unban #partner #twitchpartner 🈲

Despite multiple bans, xQc is not going anywhere. His popularity on the Amazon-owned streaming service is indisputably dominant and fans need not worry. The juicer seems to have figured it out and hasn't gotten banned from Twitch for almost a year.

