"I f***ing fell off" - xQc realizes he's not nominated for Streamer of The Year at the Esports Awards 2022

Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" took to his livestream yesterday to react to the list of Esports Awards 2022's nominees that was shared on Twitter.

While checking out the LSF Reddit page, he came across a post sharing the nominees for the Streamer of the Year award. Much to xQc's surprise, he wasn't present among the mentioned names.

However, he appeared to have embraced the justification for it. Felix went on to say that the primary reason he wasn't nominated was due to his work ethic. The streamer said:

"I f***king fell off!"

The Esports Awards are a list of awards given to gamers, streamers, and content creators to celebrate and honour their achievements throughout the year. The award ceremony has been going on each year since 2016.

xQc in disbelief over missing out on Esports Awards 2022's nomination

The 26-year-old Canadian native was bemused at the sight of his commission from the nominated list of names. However, he did say that it seemed justified as he hadn't put in as much work this time around.

"The finalists for the streamer of the year are...Oh motherf***er man! Holy! I mean dude I was f***ing lazy this year man, it is what it is. I f***king fell off, it is what it is...

The Canadian streamer, who was nominated for the Streamer of the Year category for 2018 and 2021 (lost on both occasions to Ninja and Ibai respectively), was then startled at the sight of Tyler1 being included among the nominees. He went on to comment that he should be ahead of the bodybuilder. The 26-year-old exclaimed:

"Hey wait a minute, mother- plays (Tyler) no game! He plays no game. I don't give a f*** for not being in the streamer of the year, not being in the list...But if you're not gonna put me over Tyler1...What the f*** is Tyler1 (doing) on there?

He further added:

"what the f***...Bro? Bro! Where is Ludwig?...I don't give a f*** not being on this list...Not being on the list is whatever."

Fans react to xQc's mini rant on the nominated list for Streamer of the Year

Fans were naturally upset after not seeing their favorite streamer be on the nominated list. Many added that his exclusion doesn't matter since he is statistically still among the top streamers in the world. Here's what they had to say regarding the post:

Fans share their thoughts (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Regardless of the nomination, xQc remains one of the most viewed and followed streamers in the community as he has over 10.9 million followers on Twitch. Since his recent move back to Canada, Felix has started gambling streams again.

