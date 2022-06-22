Watch: xQc wins $825,050 during gambling stream, loses all to a website crash

Félix Lengyel, or otherwise known as xQc, is infamously known for his gambling addiction. Although he has toned it down over the last few years, the Canadian revealed that he would be hosting a fully sponsored gambling stream in a recent stream.

The decision has received mixed reviews from the gaming community, with some streamers like Mathil1 and HasanAbi being highly critical of Félix. However, this has not deterred the 26-year-old Twitch streamer.

In a recent stream on his Twitch channel, Félix was seen playing an online slot game called 'Pragmatic Play’s The Wild Machine.' He won a large sum of money but lost it all due to an untimely website crash.

xQc mistakenly refreshed the website page and loses all money

The Wild Machine is a slot game that allows the users or players to win up to 7ooox per spin of their initial stake. The game has five rows and five reels. Players can wager between as low as 0.2 coins and up to 100 coins each spin. The game is free to play, and the payout percentage of the slot game is a whopping 96%.

xQc, in the most recent 16-hour-long stream on his Twitch, decided to try out his hand at the virtual slot machine game. Before dropping into 'The Wild Machine,' the Canadian played other slot games in his gambling catalog.

The game uses crypto or virtual money to play. Félix autoplays most of his turns within the game and mostly wins nothing apart from a few hundred coins every now and then. Sometimes he gets a thousand.

The game allows users five free spins, which Félix used to bag a massive amount of $825,050 eventually. The Canadian entered delirium at the sight of his huge profit and started screaming in the stream. The 26-year-old yelled:

"BIG BOMB!....Bomb, bomb, bomb...bomb....! Oh my god! F*** man. F*** it was about time with this piece of dog s*** (game)"

Timestamp: 12:58:36

The streamer saw that he had topped the winning list with over $800,000, but his jubilation did not last long. xQc proceeded to refresh the page only to lose all the money he had earned in the last half an hour.

The page read an error message "500 Internal Server Error," meaning he had to load the game from the start again. He was naturally devasted and in a state of despair upon realizing his mistake. Félix said:

"No, what did I do?!...F*** I'm so dumb...F***, f*** I'm so f***ing stupid.F*** I'm so f***ing stupid."

Félix sunk deep into his chair, realizing his grave mistake in a sulking demeanor.

Fans went berserk in the chat

Viewers were naturally equally shocked at the sudden fall from grace of the Canadian streamer. This is how they reacted:

The fans went nuts

xQc presently has over 10 million followers on Twitch and streams from his home almost regularly.

