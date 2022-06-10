Watch: Former League of Legends pro Rush talks about Tyler1’s complaints regarding South Korean ranked queues

Twitch streamer and former League of Legends pro Lee "Rush" continued his livestreaming journey after returning from a two-year hiatus.

During his recent LoL broadcast, fans wanted to know his opinions on Tyler "Tyler1's" claims on the South Korean ranked ladder. A few days back, Tyler1 concluded his South Korean climb and was not pleased with the players' behavior on the server.

Rush chimed in with his thoughts on the subject and somewhat agreed with Tyler1's stance by stating that several South Korean players are high school dropouts who spend the entire day playing the competitive MOBA.

Rush provides his take on Tyler1's issues with South Korean League of Legends server

Earlier this month, Tyler1 finished his month-long grind of his latest, "Autofill to Challenger" series. After concluding it, the Twitch star spoke about the state of the ranked ladder.

According to him, South Korean players were often toxic by being racist in-game. He also stated that players never listened to his game-winning calls and went on to do their own thing in the game.

During a recent stream, a viewer present in Rush's Twitch chat asked his opinions on the same subject by asking:

"Tyler1 said that solo queue got worse during the weekend when school kids come home. Do you agree?"

The former Cloud 9 jungler began answering by stating that Tyler's sentiments were true to an extent and stated:

"In Korea, these people are dropped out in school. Most of them, I would say like, more than 90%, these guys are dropped out and they're playing League of Legends only, all day, all night, 20 games every day."

Timestamp: 03:01:57

He then mentioned how some players go against legendary personalities like Faker and somehow manage to beat them. This experience then elevates their self-image and gamers continue to play the game on their own terms:

"But they do have huge egos because of, 'I one time played with Faker and I beat him! So, I must be good at the game and also I'm the best player in my school or among my peers, so I'm still talented!'"

He then added:

"They think like that and not refusing to improve, I don't know. It's not only weekend, they are all dropped out all year so I don't think it's a weekend problem."

Rush concluded by stating that the problem is prevalent every day of the week

Fans react to Rush's statement

The streamer's clip was a featured post on r/LivestreamFail and several viewers provided their opinions. Some fans joked by stating that the Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) content creator was basically describing Tyler1.

Some fans speculated that the streamer might face some repercussions from the South Korean online community.

Fans discussing the streamer's take (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Rush is a former League of Legends pro who has played in North American and South Korean professional scenes. The gamer made a comeback earlier this month after taking a two-year-long break to serve in mandatory military service.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far