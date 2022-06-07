Watch: Former League of Legends pro Rush reveals why the South Korean military told him to delete his YouTube videos

Former League of Legends professional player and Twitch streamer Lee "Rush" returned from partaking in mandatory military service in South Korea and spoke about his experience serving as defense personnel.

The streamer hosted his first eight-hour-long broadcast after returning to Twitch following a gap of two long years. Rush instantly began playing his favorite game, and while he was at it, he provided some insights from his time serving in the South Korean army.

Fans were interested in learning why the content creator had deleted his YouTube videos, and he mentioned that the South Korean military did not allow personnel to have a secondary income.

Rush talks about his time serving in the South Korean military

The former Cloud 9 member began serving in the military in November 2020 and made a huge comeback stream yesterday (June 6). He did not waste any time and began streaming League of Legends right away.

Yoonjae Lee @RushLoL

instagram.com/rushlol/ This will be my first and the last photo of me in 2020. I am joinning the army on November 30. Thanks for all the support, and i wish you all the best. This will be my first and the last photo of me in 2020. I am joinning the army on November 30. Thanks for all the support, and i wish you all the best.instagram.com/rushlol/ https://t.co/NDBwdTiQ1Q

At the one-hour mark of his livestream, the now Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) affiliated streamer revealed the reason for deleting the YouTube videos:

"Why did you erase your YouTube videos? So reason one is while you're in soldier status/military man status, you can't make additional revenues. You are not allowed."

The MOBA gamer continued by mentioning that the officials warned new recruits about making additional income from previous ventures:

"So like, they warn you, 'You can't get extra money from your ordinary jobs, your original jobs. We don't allow you to have money from it. You can only have $500 a month! That's all! We gave you $500. That should be enough. It's not fair for you to make more money.'"

(Timestamp: 01:10:43)

After explaining how the South Korean military works, Rush revealed that he was forced to either delete his YouTube channel or remove the existing videos. Fans present in his Twitch chat were astonished to hear the military's rule, and the former LoL pro responded by stating:

"The Korean military is like pretty different. It's really, really outdated.

The streamer continued to answer more viewer questions while streaming League of Legends for the next seven hours.

Fans react to the streamer's experience

The streamer's clips were the featured posts on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, and fans were ecstatic to see him make a comeback after two long years.

Some Redditors mentioned that the content creator could have transferred the ownership of his YouTube channel to a close relative, and this would have enabled him to keep his videos on the platform:

Some fans wanted to know if he was still playing his signature champion:

Other fan reactions went along these lines:

Rush is a popular figure in the streaming and gaming community and began livestreaming on the platform back in 2016. He has mainly played League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics (TFT) and currently has more than 520k followers.

