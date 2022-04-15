“I was a sh***y boyfriend”: Former Valorant pro Sinatraa responds to accusations by Cleo in new statement

Jay “Sinatraa” Won made headlines on April 12, 2022, when the former Valorant professional player hinted at his competitive comeback on Twitter. He has been on a hiatus ever since he was accused of s**ual abuse by his former girlfriend, Cleo.

The former Sentinels team member responded to the accusations presented by Cleo in a new TwitLonger, mentioning:

“I was a sh***y boyfriend. I emotionally hurt Cleo. I never s*xually assaulted her. There was an investigation that found no conclusive evidence that any crime was committed.”

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Sinatraa has responded clarifying "the facts" about his situation with his accuser Cleo Sinatraa has responded clarifying "the facts" about his situation with his accuser Cleo https://t.co/5vboFflkNo

These were two of the six points he put forward in his latest statement regarding the prior allegations against him.

Another point Sinatraa made stated:

“I served a 6-month suspension. I was never charged with any crime. In January, Riot Games confirmed to me in writing that I was fully cleared to return to competitive play, and I am now ready to do so.”

The final point the 22-year-old put forward was regarding his former partner Cleo, where he stated:

“If you are my fan, please don’t harass Cleo. Please be supportive of her as well through this process.”

A Twitter thread started by Jake Lucky began to trend on the social media platform, where he provided his opinion regarding the ongoing debacle.

Twitter reacts to Sinatraa’s statement

It’s been a year since the former pro’s accusations surfaced on the internet. The Valorant community was against Sinatraa’s return and expressed their agitation regarding the situation.

After the Shoreline, Washington, native posted his response in the form of a list, many prominent esports personalities and journalists hopped in to provide their take surrounding this matter. Jake Lucky happened to be one of them.

According to Jake, the statements provided by the Valorant star did not change anything as there was no statement regarding non-compliance with Riot’s investigation, which resulted in him getting suspended for six months.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Statements like these don’t provide any more clarity on the situation with how broad the statements are



Still no addressing how he didn’t comply with the Riot investigation, hence why he was suspended for 6 months, and said he would show the full video but didn’t do that either Statements like these don’t provide any more clarity on the situation with how broad the statements areStill no addressing how he didn’t comply with the Riot investigation, hence why he was suspended for 6 months, and said he would show the full video but didn’t do that either

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky These are my main opinions on the subject, feel free to think for yourself. He was never found guilty, but to act as if there aren’t several unanswered questions still is incredibly naive



This statement does nothing to change that These are my main opinions on the subject, feel free to think for yourself. He was never found guilty, but to act as if there aren’t several unanswered questions still is incredibly naive This statement does nothing to change that

He also mentioned that any esports organization that ends up signing him would have to face the consequences of his past actions.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky There will continue to be many supporters of Jay, and also many opposing him. If an esports team decides to sign him, so be it, but they must face the repercussions that come with that decision. There will continue to be many supporters of Jay, and also many opposing him. If an esports team decides to sign him, so be it, but they must face the repercussions that come with that decision.

People on Twitter had very diverse reactions to this particular thread. Some attacked those who seemed to defend Sinatraa.

Noxs @Noxsiin @JakeSucky 12 year olds defending him saying "innocent until proven guilty" @JakeSucky 12 year olds defending him saying "innocent until proven guilty" https://t.co/ykf7pxTMlG

Lee South @LeeSouth1 @JakeSucky Weird that Sinatra let his 9 year old brother write this statement @JakeSucky Weird that Sinatra let his 9 year old brother write this statement

Others lashed out at Jake himself, saying that he was trying to cancel one person or another.

rouben @theonlyrouben @JakeSucky nice repost mate, also why do you put "the facts" in quotations??? miss @JakeSucky nice repost mate, also why do you put "the facts" in quotations??? miss

Killshotmadehimgopop @Killshotmadehi1 @JakeSucky What’s up with people like you trying to cancel others @JakeSucky What’s up with people like you trying to cancel others

Space @spaceEZK @JakeSucky Jake lucky after copy and pasting another tweet everyone and their son has seen already @JakeSucky Jake lucky after copy and pasting another tweet everyone and their son has seen already https://t.co/4S7wuPiZpj

GhostHitThose @GhostHitThose @JakeSucky look at how biased this is clearly using sarcasm on "the facts" all you had to say was sinatra released a statement @JakeSucky look at how biased this is clearly using sarcasm on "the facts" all you had to say was sinatra released a statement

A Twitter user tried to defend Jake by saying:

Some tried to provide a neutral take by suggesting that no one knows the full, behind-the-scenes context regarding this controversy.

cooldude @cooldudettv @hakunamatattayo @JakeSucky That’s the hard part about these situations. So often it’s best to find the dialectic view. Not enough to incriminate him so I don’t think he should be in prison, but not enough to exonerate him so I’m not crossing my fingers for his return. SA cases are tough @hakunamatattayo @JakeSucky That’s the hard part about these situations. So often it’s best to find the dialectic view. Not enough to incriminate him so I don’t think he should be in prison, but not enough to exonerate him so I’m not crossing my fingers for his return. SA cases are tough

A few tried to suggest that Sinatraa take legal advice and follow it due to his current circumstances.

RussiaIsOverratedAF @Yaunkar @JakeSucky Rule 1 if you’re being canceled, never respond, it will always make it worse because you have to readdress what you’re being canceled for and it brings validation to the accusations. Rule 2 Always hire a lawyer and use a professionals advice @JakeSucky Rule 1 if you’re being canceled, never respond, it will always make it worse because you have to readdress what you’re being canceled for and it brings validation to the accusations. Rule 2 Always hire a lawyer and use a professionals advice

alex @iMrNewVegas97 @Yaunkar @JakeSucky He’s not being cancelled he’s being held accountable for his actions @Yaunkar @JakeSucky He’s not being cancelled he’s being held accountable for his actions

Nao :) @Naaoiguess @JakeSucky His lawyer probably told him to not comply with a third party investigation because thats extremely stupid to do, whether youre innocent or not. The conclusion so far is that he did nothing wrong legally, so whats the problem? am i missing something? @JakeSucky His lawyer probably told him to not comply with a third party investigation because thats extremely stupid to do, whether youre innocent or not. The conclusion so far is that he did nothing wrong legally, so whats the problem? am i missing something?

Many users bought up the accuser on the topic and started a conversation with her.

Whit3phant0m @Whit3phant0m @JakeSucky Didn't she drop it cuz she was getting harassed on all fronts? @JakeSucky Didn't she drop it cuz she was getting harassed on all fronts?

bri @brizzyin @JakeSucky did she ever say she was lying tho? cos “not enough evidence” doesn’t mean he didn’t do it still, as is the case with many sexual assault/rape cases. @JakeSucky did she ever say she was lying tho? cos “not enough evidence” doesn’t mean he didn’t do it still, as is the case with many sexual assault/rape cases.

A Twitter user provided another instance where a female shared her experience of being harassed by the former Overwatch icon and his fans:

YoloNicole1 @yolonicole11 🦋 @Bamfxoxo I never shared this experience at the time due to the state of my mental but I was severely harassed by Sinatra and his community on stream.



Instead of speaking up he joined in. He went as far as trying to get me in a call after the game ended to further harass me for “content” I never shared this experience at the time due to the state of my mental but I was severely harassed by Sinatra and his community on stream. Instead of speaking up he joined in. He went as far as trying to get me in a call after the game ended to further harass me for “content” @JakeSucky Also, here’s another girl explaining how Sinatraa antagonized her. twitter.com/bamfxoxo/statu… @JakeSucky Also, here’s another girl explaining how Sinatraa antagonized her. twitter.com/bamfxoxo/statu…

This thread continues to get more traction as people flock in to provide their stance surrounding this subject matter. It is also yet to be seen which team ends up signing Sinatraa in the future.

