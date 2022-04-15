“I was a sh***y boyfriend”: Former Valorant pro Sinatraa responds to accusations by Cleo in new statement

Jay “Sinatraa” Won made headlines on April 12, 2022, when the former Valorant professional player hinted at his competitive comeback on Twitter. He has been on a hiatus ever since he was accused of s**ual abuse by his former girlfriend, Cleo.
The former Sentinels team member responded to the accusations presented by Cleo in a new TwitLonger, mentioning:
“I was a sh***y boyfriend. I emotionally hurt Cleo. I never s*xually assaulted her. There was an investigation that found no conclusive evidence that any crime was committed.”
These were two of the six points he put forward in his latest statement regarding the prior allegations against him.
Another point Sinatraa made stated:
“I served a 6-month suspension. I was never charged with any crime. In January, Riot Games confirmed to me in writing that I was fully cleared to return to competitive play, and I am now ready to do so.”
The final point the 22-year-old put forward was regarding his former partner Cleo, where he stated:
“If you are my fan, please don’t harass Cleo. Please be supportive of her as well through this process.”
A Twitter thread started by Jake Lucky began to trend on the social media platform, where he provided his opinion regarding the ongoing debacle.
Twitter reacts to Sinatraa’s statement
It’s been a year since the former pro’s accusations surfaced on the internet. The Valorant community was against Sinatraa’s return and expressed their agitation regarding the situation.
After the Shoreline, Washington, native posted his response in the form of a list, many prominent esports personalities and journalists hopped in to provide their take surrounding this matter. Jake Lucky happened to be one of them.
According to Jake, the statements provided by the Valorant star did not change anything as there was no statement regarding non-compliance with Riot’s investigation, which resulted in him getting suspended for six months.
He also mentioned that any esports organization that ends up signing him would have to face the consequences of his past actions.
People on Twitter had very diverse reactions to this particular thread. Some attacked those who seemed to defend Sinatraa.
Others lashed out at Jake himself, saying that he was trying to cancel one person or another.
A Twitter user tried to defend Jake by saying:
Some tried to provide a neutral take by suggesting that no one knows the full, behind-the-scenes context regarding this controversy.
A few tried to suggest that Sinatraa take legal advice and follow it due to his current circumstances.
Many users bought up the accuser on the topic and started a conversation with her.
A Twitter user provided another instance where a female shared her experience of being harassed by the former Overwatch icon and his fans:
This thread continues to get more traction as people flock in to provide their stance surrounding this subject matter. It is also yet to be seen which team ends up signing Sinatraa in the future.